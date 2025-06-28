Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: LaLiga ace offered to Galatasaray, Vinicius yet to agree renewal, and more - June 28, 2025

Real Madrid finished at the top of Group H in the FIFA Club World Cup, with two wins and one draw to their name. Los Blancos next face Juventus in the Round of 16 at the Hard Rock Stadium on Tuesday, June 1.
Meanwhile, a veteran defender has been offered to Galatasaray this summer. Elsewhere, Vinicius Junior is yet to agree to a new deal with the LaLiga giants.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 28, 2025.
David Alaba offered to Galatasaray
Galatasaray have been offered the chance to sign David Alaba this summer, according to Fichajes. Real Madrid no longer consider the Austrian defender a key part of their squad and are ready to move him on.
Alaba's contract expires in 2026, and Los Blancos are not planning to hand him a new deal. Instead, the LaLiga giants want to cash in on the 32-year-old this summer to free up their wage bill.
Interestingly, Alaba is among the top earners at the Santiago Bernabeu, but has struggled with injuries of late. The veteran defender has missed much of this season with numerous issues, managing just 14 appearances across competitions.
Real Madrid have now offered Galatasaray the chance to secure his signature before the start of the new campaign. Alaba has previously spoken about his admiration for the Turkish club and could be open to a move to Istanbul this summer. However, the player's exorbitant wages could be an issue for Galatasaray.
Vinicius yet to agree to a renewal
Vinicius Junior is yet to agree to a new deal with Real Madrid, according to The Athletic. Recent reports have suggested that Los Blancos are close to tying down the Brazilian to a new deal.
Vinicius has been outstanding for the LaLiga giants over the years and is one of the finest attackers in the world right now. While he is under contract until 2027, the rising interest in his signature has apparently prompted the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy to consider a renewal.
However, talks are yet to reach a conclusive end owing to the player's exorbitant wage demands. The 24-year-old is apparently asking for an annual pay package of €30m, including a renewal bonus, to sign a new deal.
Previous reports stated that Real Madrid reached an agreement with Vinicius for a new deal worth €20m per year. However, it now appears that the player's camp is holding out for more.
Real Madrid confident of Alvaro Carreras deal
Real Madrid remain optimistic about securing the services of Alvaro Carreras, according to journalist Jorge Picon. Los Blancos have been hot on their former academy player's heels for a while, but prising him away from Benfica is proving to be a tough affair.
The Portuguese side are adamant that the 22-year-old will only be allowed to leave if a suitor triggers his €50m release clause. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy, meanwhile, are hoping to get a deal done for less. The LaLiga giants are now keeping a close watch on him at the FIFA Club World Cup, and remain quietly confident of getting their man.