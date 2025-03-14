Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: LaLiga ace wants to return, Los Blancos not in talks for William Saliba, and more - March 14, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga tie against Villarreal on Saturday, March 15, at El Madrigal. The reigning Spanish champions are second in the league table after 27 games.

Ad

Meanwhile, a Spanish left-back is eager to return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not planning to move for William Saliba this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 14, 2025.

Miguel Gutierrez wants to return

Miguel Gutierrez

Miguel Gutierrez wants to rejoin Real Madrid, according to journalist Matteo Moretto. The Spanish left-back rose through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabeu, but failed to establish himself in the starting XI.

Ad

Trending

Gutierrez left Los Blancos in the summer of 2022 to join Girona in search of regular football and has since turned his career around. This season, the 23-year-old has registered two goals and five assists from 31 games across competitions.

The LaLiga giants reportedly have a €8m buyback clause in his deal, which could come in handy if they want to bring him back. Real Madrid are currently on the lookout for a new left-back, with the club seeking an upgrade on Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia.

Ad

The LaLiga champions previously wanted to sign Alphonso Davies for free this summer, but the Canadian has extended his stay with Bayern Munich. Gutierrez could be an alternative, although he is also wanted at Napoli. However, the Spaniard would prefer to rejoin Los Blancos if he leaves the Estadi Montilivi this summer.

Real Madrid not in talks for William Saliba, says Fabrizio Romano

William Saliba

Real Madrid are not working on a move for William Saliba this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The French defender has caught the eye with Arsenal in recent times and has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Los Blancos are expected to invest in the backline this summer amid Eder Militao's prolonged injury woes. The Brazilian defender is currently sidelined with his second ACL injury in less than two years.

Meanwhile, David Alaba only recently returned from a long layoff due to injury, and is also on the wrong side of 30. Antonio Rudiger is no spring chicken either, so the LaLiga giants could look to inject some fresh blood to the backline this year,

Ad

Saliba could be an outstanding choice for the job, but Romano insists that Real Madrid have made no moves to prise him away. The 23-year-old is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, and the club have no desire to let him leave.

Dean Huijsen dreams of Los Blancos move

Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu, according to AS. The teenage defender has earned rave reviews with his performances for Bournemouth this season, and has been linked with Real Madrid of late.

Huijsen apparently turned down a move to the Santiago Bernabeu earlier in his career, but has had a change of heart. The player is now keen to join Los Blancos and could be an option for the club to consider at the end of the season. The 19-year-old will reportedly have a €50m release clause in his deal this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback