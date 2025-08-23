Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing LaLiga ace, Chelsea wanted Dean Huijsen, and more - August 23, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations for their upcoming LaLiga tie against Oviedo on Sunday, August 25, at the Estadio Carlos Tartiere. Xabi Alonso will be eager to pick up three points to sustain his team's positive start to the season.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are ready to take Rodrygo Goes to Anfield this summer. Elsewhere, Chelsea posed stiff competition to Los Blancos in the race for Dean Huijsen this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 23, 2025.

Liverpool eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool are plotting a late move for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian is yet to feature for Real Madrid this season, and was an unused substitute in the game against Osasuna in midweek.

Rodrygo lost his place in the team under former manager Carlo Ancelotti in the final weeks of last season. His situation looks unlikely to change under Xabi Alonso, who took charge at the end of May.

Los Blancos are apparently ready to let him go this summer amid interest from the Premier League. Manchester City are already in the race, and apparently view the player as a possible replacement for Savinho.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are looking to add more quality to their attack and have turned to Rodrygo. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2028 and the LaLiga giants have no desire to let him leave for cheap. Real Madrid previously wanted €100m to let him go, but are now open to his exit for €70-80m.

Chelsea wanted Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen

Chelsea were keen to sign Dean Huijsen before his move to Real Madrid this summer, according to Defensa Central. The Spanish defender arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu from Bournemouth this summer for a reported €58m fee.

However, Huijsen was not short of options this summer, with the Blues trying very hard to secure his services. The London giants reportedly attempted to strike a deal on three occasions, including a lucrative final proposal.

Chelsea were willing to trigger Huijsen's €58m release clause, and also offered him €2m more annual wages compared to Los Blancos. However, the 20-year-old always had his heart set on joining the LaLiga giants, which worked in their favour.

Huijsen has been heavily involved under Xabi Alonso so far, already registering six appearances, including five at the FIFA Club World Cup. Interestingly, all of them were starts.

Santi Cazola opens up on failed Real Madrid move

Santi Cazorla

Santi Cazorla has revealed that he was in talks to move to the Santiago Bernabeu previously in his career. The Spanish midfielder currently plays for his boyhood club Oviedo, and is preparing to face Real Madrid this weekend.

Speaking to El Larguero, Cazorla stated that he could have been playing for Los Blancos had circumstances been different.

“For a couple of years, I had contacts to go to Real Madrid. It’s an incredible club, the best in history, but things happen or don’t happen depending on the circumstances," said Cazorla.

Cazorla played for Villarreal and Arsenal, among others, in his career, and won the 2008 and 2012 Euros with Spain.

