Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Los Blancos ace, Arda Guler wanted at Inter Milan, and more - March 22, 2025

Real Madrid are trailing in the LaLiga title race after 28 games this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second on the league table, tied on points with Barcelona, who have a superior goal difference and a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in a Los Blancos forward. Elsewhere, Arda Guler is wanted at Inter Milan.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 22, 2025.

Liverpool eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool are planning a blockbuster move for Rodrygo Goes to replace Mohamed Salah, according to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal). The Egyptian superstar is in the final months of his contract at Anfield and hasn't agreed to a renewal yet.

The Reds remain locked in talks to tie Salah down to a new deal but are keeping their options open. The Merseyside club have now identified Rodrygo as an option and are ready to move for him if the 32-year-old ends up leaving.

The Brazilian forward has retained his importance to Real Madrid's plans despite the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer. Rodrygo has registered 13 goals and eight assists from 41 games across competitions this season, 32 of which have been starts.

Liverpool are pleased with his efforts and are willing to offer €120m to prise him away. However, Los Blancos consider the player a key part of their plans and will not entertain any offers this summer.

Arda Guler wanted at Inter Milan

Arda Guler

Hakan Calhanoglu wants Arda Guler to join him at Inter Milan. The 20-year-old has struggled for chances at Real Madrid this season, registering 1088 minutes of first-team action.

Guler has amassed three goals and five assists from 30 games, but only 10 of them have been starts. The Turkish international's future remains uncertain, with recent reports suggesting that the Nerazzurri are eyeing him with interest.

Speaking after Turkey's 3-1 win over Hungary in the first leg of the UEFA Nations League A Qualification final on Thursday (March 20), Calhanoglu insisted that Guler is like a brother to him. He said, as cited by MARCA (via Madrid Universal):

“Arda is a very important player; he’s like a little brother whom I love very much. I would like him to come and play with us at Inter, although I don’t know if this (rumours linking Guler to Inter Milan) is true."

Guler's contract with Real Madrid runs until 2029.

Real Madrid receive Dean Huijsen boost

Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen has refused to rule out a move to Real Madrid. The Spanish defender has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season and has apparently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A new defender is fast becoming a priority for Los Blancos this summer, given Eder Militao's injury record. The Brazilian is out with his second ACL injury in 18 months and Huijsen has emerged as an option to reinforce Carlo Ancelotti's squad.

Speaking after his La Roja debut this week, as cited by MARCA (via Madrid Universal), Huijsen said it was an honor to be wanted by the LaLiga champions.

“Would I like to play for Real Madrid? I’m only thinking about ending the season well, then when the time comes, we’ll see. The truth is, it’s an honor when such a big club is interested in me,” Huijsen said.

Huijsen is under contract with Bournemouth until 2030 and is likely to cost around €60m this summer.

