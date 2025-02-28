Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Los Blancos ace, club face Theo Hernandez competition, and more - February 28, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to the Benito Villamarin to face Real Betis in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game sitting second in the league table, tied on points with leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in Brahim Diaz. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are not the only club with their eyes on AC Milan's Theo Hernandez.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 28, 2025.

Liverpool eyeing Brahim Diaz

Brahim Diaz

Liverpool have set their sights on Brahim Diaz, according to Fichajes.net. The Morocco international has been in and out of Real Madrid's starting XI this season.

Diaz has registered four goals and seven assists from 34 games across competitions, 16 of which have been starts. He has impressed whenever called upon, and has turned heads in the Premier League.

Manchester United are long-term admirers of the 25-year-old, and Liverpool have now entered the fray. The Reds are sweating on the future of Mohamed Salah, whose contract expires in less than five months.

The Egyptian is yet to sign an extension, adding to speculation regarding his stay. The Merseyside club are keen to tie him down to a new deal, but are keeping their options open.

While it will be next to impossible to find a like-for-like replacement for Salah, Liverpool believe that Diaz could suit the role. The player is versatile enough to carry out multiple roles in attack and midfield.

Given that he has struggled for chances with Real Madrid, Diaz could also be open to a move. The Moroccan is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2027.

Real Madrid face Theo Hernandez competition

Theo Hernandez

Manchester City are plotting a move for Theo Hernandez this summer, according to TEAMtalk via Caught Offside. Real Madrid are already planning to bring their former player back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos are looking for an upgrade in the left-back position ahead of the new campaign. The LaLiga champions were unsuccessful in their pursuit of Alphonso Davies, who recently signed a new deal with Bayern Munich.

The situation has forced Real Madrid to turn to Hernandez, who is apparently surplus to requirements at AC Milan. However, the report adds that Manchester City are leading the race for the Frenchman.

Theo Hernandez has registered four goals and five assists from 36 games across competitions for the Rossoneri this season. His contract expires in 2026.

Arda Guler not interested in loan exit

Arda Guler

Arda Guler will only consider a permanent exit from Real Madrid this summer, according to journalist Sergio Fernandez. The Turkish midfielder has struggled for chances under Carlo Ancelotti this season, and is a frustrated figure at the club.

Guler has registered three goals and five assists from 28 games across competitions, but only 10 of them have been starts. The Italian manager has insisted that the player will follow the path outlined for youngsters at the club, but the 20-year-old's camp is unimpressed.

There has been talk of a loan exit in the summer in search of regular game time. However, Guler has rejected a temporary exit. He will only play regularly for the LaLiga giants or leave the Santiago Bernabeu permanently this summer.

