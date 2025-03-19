Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool eyeing Los Blancos ace, Luka Modric desperate to stay, and more - March 19, 2025

Real Madrid have won 18 and lost just four in 28 games in LaLiga this season. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league table, tied on points with Barcelona, who have played a game less.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have set their sights on Rodrygo. Elsewhere, Luka Modric wants to continue his association with Los Blancos.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 19, 2025.

Liverpool eyeing Rodrygo

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool have zeroed in on Real Madrid forward Rodrygo as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to El Nacional. The Egyptian superstar is in the final few months of his contract at Anfield, and talks for a new deal haven't been fruitful yet.

The Reds have now accepted that Salah will be on his way this summer and are already scouting the market for an able replacement. They have found their man in Rodrygo, whose future with Los Blancos remains in doubt.

The Brazilian was heavily linked with an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu last summer following Kylian Mbappe's arrival. Rodrygo ended up staying, but with the French superstar now hogging the limelight, the 24-year-old's position with the LaLiga champions remains unstable.

Liverpool are planning to make the most of the situation and prise him away. The Merseyside club are apparently impressed by Rodrygo's versatility and see him as a good fit at Anfield.

The Brazilian has registered 13 goals and eight assists from 41 games across competitions this season. He is under contract until 2028, so Real Madrid could demand a sizeable fee to let him go.

Luka Modric desperate to stay at Real Madrid

Luka Modric

Luka Modric is eager to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Croatian midfielder will turn 40 in September this year and his contract is up at the end of this season.

Modric has been heavily involved this season with Los Blancos, scoring four goals and providing seven assists from 44 games. Twenty of them have been starts, and the LaLiga giants are pleased with his efforts.

Real Madrid, however, are yet to offer him a new deal, with contract decisions traditionally taken in April and May at the Santiago Bernabeu. The LaLiga giants have no plans to sign a new midfielder at the moment, so a renewal could be on the cards.

Dean Huijsen has heart set on Santiago Bernabeu move

Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen is a big Real Madrid fan, according to journalist Joaquin Maroto. The 19-year-old has caught the eye with Bournemouth this season and is already wanted at multiple clubs across the continent.

Los Blancos are also among his admirers, with a new defender likely to be on their agenda in the summer. Eder Militao has struggled to stay fit, while Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba are no longer young.

While young Raul Asencio has shown promise this season, the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy still want to address the position this summer. Huijsen could be a fine choice for the job. The LaLiga champions have apparently invited the player's father to visit the club as they look to win the race for his services.

