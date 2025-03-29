Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Liverpool want Los Blancos ace, Raul Asencio turns down PSG, and more - March 29, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Leganes to the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday (March 29) in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on a run of three wins in their last five games in the league.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are interested in a Los Blancos forward. Elsewhere, Raul Asencio rejected a proposal to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 29, 2025.

Liverpool want Rodrygo

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool have identified Rodrygo as a possible replacement for Mohamed Salah, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Brazilian forward has been in fine form for Real Madrid of late, but his future remains uncertain ahead of the summer.

The 24-year-old has managed 13 goals and eight assists from 41 games across competitions this season. With Endrick also in the squad, Rodrygo could be tempted to leave in search of regular football.

The Reds are eyeing the situation with interest, with Mohamed Salah's contract set to expire in a couple of months. Despite the Merseyside club's best efforts, the Egyptian hasn't agreed to a new deal yet.

Should he end up leaving at the end of the season, Liverpool would want to rope in Rodrygo to fill his shoes. However, the Brazilian is under contract until 2028, and Real Madrid may not be too keen to let him go.

Raul Asencio turns down PSG

Raul Asencio

Raul Asencio has rebuffed an approach from PSG, according to AS (via Madrid Universal). The Spanish defender has been outstanding for Real Madrid since breaking onto the scene earlier this season.

Asencio has registered 30 appearances across competitions for the senior side already this campaign. His efforts have turned heads at the Parc des Princes, and the Parisians apparently knocked at the door a couple of months ago.

However, the 22-year-old refused to entertain PSG, as he remains committed to Los Blancos. The player's contract expires in 2026, and he reportedly has a €50m release clause in his deal. However, the LaLiga giants are already working to hand him a new deal.

Liverpool facilitated Real Madrid move for Trent Alexander-Arnold, says journalist

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Journalist Melissa Reddy believes Liverpool laid out the red carpet for Real Madrid to lap up Trent Alexander-Arnold (via CaughtOffside). The Englishman's contract expires this summer, and he looks set for a Bosman move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

In her column for Sky Sports, Reddy suggested that the 26-year-old is attracted by the chance of a fresh start to life with Los Blancos.

“There has been an acceptance that the contract sagas – him, Virgil van Dijk, and Mohamed Salah – materialised out of their own off-pitch inertia, due to upheaval at sporting director level, and then Klopp’s decision to leave," Reddy wrote.

She continued:

“Liverpool didn’t just open the door for Real Madrid’s charm offensive, they rolled the red carpet out and the Spanish giants have happily walked on it for two years, before really ratcheting up their interest ahead of last summer."

She concluded:

“The club have made Alexander-Arnold lucrative offers to remain, but they understand the attraction of a new challenge, a fresh life and lifestyle experience, and the lure of being a Real player.”

Alexander-Arnold has 22 goals and 87 assists from 349 games for Liverpool so far.

