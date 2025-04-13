Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos have 3 summer priorities, club suffer Nuno Mendes blow, more - April 13, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Mendizorroza on Sunday, April 13, to face Alaves in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive into the game on the back of two consecutive defeats in all competitions.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified three positions they want to bolster this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their efforts to secure the services of Nuno Mendes.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 13, 2025.
Real Madrid have 3 summer priorities
Real Madrid have identified three areas they want to bolster this summer, according to AS. The LaLiga champions want a right-back, a central midfielder, and a central defender.
The club have reportedly reached an agreement with Liverpool's Trent Alexander Arnold, whose contract expires at the end of this season. The Englishman hasn't signed a new deal with the Reds, and looks set to join them as a free agent this summer.
Alexander-Arnold is likely to become Dani Carvajal's long-term successor at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are also eyeing Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen to solve their defensive conundrum.
Eder Militao's injury woes, coupled with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger's age, make a new defender an urgency for Real Madrid. Huijsen has been outstanding for the Cherries this season, and has been identified as the ideal candidate for the job. However, the 19-year-old is under contract at the Vitality Stadium until 2030 and reportedly has a €58m release clause in his deal.
Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions also have their eyes on Martin Zubimendi, who has been earmarked as a possible successor for Luka Modric. The Spaniard is under contract with Real Sociedad until 2027 and has a €60m release clause in his deal.
Los Blancos suffer Nuno Mendes blow
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are unlikely to allow Nuno Mendes to leave this summer, according to Fichajes. Real Madrid have had their eyes on the Portuguese left-back for a while, and it was believed that they would attempt to prise him away this summer.
Los Blancos remain in the market for a new left-back after missing out on Alphonso Davies, who signed an extension with Bayern Munich a few weeks ago. Mendes could be a fine choice for the job, but a move looks unlikely this summer.
The 22-year-old recently signed an extension with PSG until 2029, so any move is likely to be a costly affair. Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions' relationship with their Ligue 1 counterparts is at an all-time low due to Kylian Mbappe's transfer last summer.
Real Madrid ready to offload David Alaba
Real Madrid are willing to offload David Alaba this summer, according to Fichajes. The Austrian defender has struggled for form and fitness in recent times and is no longer indispensable at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos are keen to shore up their backline this summer and reportedly have their eyes on Dean Huijsen for the job. However, the Spaniard is likely to cost a hefty fee and is also wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool.
The LaLiga giants are eager to win the race and are even ready to offload David Alaba to generate funds for the move. The Austrian's contract runs until 2026, and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.