Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos announce Alvaro Carreras arrival, AC Milan eyeing Spanish ace, and more - July 15, 2025

Real Madrid were knocked out of the FIFA Club World Cup in the semifinal by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Los Blancos are now working to further reinforce their squad before the start of the 2025-26 season.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have secured the services of Alvaro Carreras. Elsewhere, AC Milan are eyeing a move for a LaLiga full-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 15, 2025.

Real Madrid announce Alvaro Carreras arrival

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid have confirmed the arrival of Alvaro Carreras from Benfica. The Spanish left-back spent time at La Fabrica earlier in his career but failed to break into the senior team.

Ad

Trending

Carreras left Los Blancos to join Manchester United in 2020, and moved to Benfica on loan in January 2024. He was so impressive that the Portuguese club opted to sign him permanently last summer.

Carreras enjoyed a brilliant 2024-25 campaign, registering four goals and five assists from 52 games across competitions. His efforts subsequently turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The LaLiga giants were locked in talks with Benfica for a while, and a breakthrough has now been reached. Real Madrid have confirmed that the 22-year-old has signed a six-year deal that will keep him at the club until 2031.

Ad

It is believed that Los Blancos have paid a fee close to the player's €50m release clause. With Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy failing to impress of late, Carreras is expected to become the first choice left-back under Xabi Alonso next season.

AC Milan eyeing Fran Garcia

Fran Garcia

AC Milan are ready to take Fran Garcia to Italy this summer, according to journalist Rudy Galetti. The Rossoneri are in the market for Theo Hernandez's replacement, with the Frenchman moving to Al-Hilal this summer.

Ad

The Serie A giants have apparently identified Garcia as a possible replacement for Hernandez. The 25-year-old left-back's future at Real Madrid has come under scrutiny following the arrival of Alvaro Carreras.

Garcia registered one goal and five assists from 54 games across competitions last season for Los Blancos. He is under contract until 2027, but is no longer indispensable to the LaLiga giants' plans.

Real Madrid could be open to the Spaniard's departure, provided AC Milan arrive with a proper proposal. However, the Serie A giants are yet to initiate talks for Garcia. Los Blancos are in no hurry either, and will assess the situation before making a decision on the Spaniard.

Ad

Xabi Alonso wants Aurelien Tchouaméni stay

Aurelien Tchouameni

Xabi Alonso considers Aurelien Tchouameni a key part of his plans at Real Madrid, according to AS. The French midfielder has enjoyed a new lease of life under the Spanish manager, who took charge at the end of May.

Ad

Tchouameni started all of Los Blancos' six games under Alonso at the FIFA Club World Cup, and the manager is pleased with his efforts. The 25-year-old's future was previously in doubt after a mixed campaign under Carlo Ancelotti.

However, all that is water under the bridge, with Aurelien Tchouameni now a vital cog in Alonso's system. The player is under contract until 2028, and isn't expected to be on the move this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 20 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More