Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos announce Xabi Alonso, club eyeing German ace, and more - May 26, 2025

Real Madrid have ended their LaLiga campaign in second place in the league table. They are now preparing for the summer's refurbished FIFA Club World Cup.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have announced the arrival of Xabi Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are eyeing a Bundesliga midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 26, 2025.

Real Madrid announce Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso

Real Madrid have confirmed Xabi Alonso’s appointment as their new manager. The Bayer Leverkusen manager left his position at the BayArena at the end of the Bundesliga season.

Carlo Ancelotti, meanwhile, said goodbye to Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday and is all set to take over as the Brazil national team coach. The Italian departs as the most successful manager in Los Blancos' history, and Alonso has now taken charge as his successor.

Sharing a statement on their website, the LaLiga giants added that the Spaniard has signed a three-year deal.

“Real Madrid C. F. communicates that Xabi Alonso will be the coach of Real Madrid for the next three seasons, from June 1, 2025 to June 30, 2028.”

Alonso won the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen last season.

Los Blancos eyeing Angelo Stiller

Angelo Stiller

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Angelo Stiller this summer, according to journalist Pete O'Rourke. The German midfielder has been outstanding for Eintracht Frankfurt of late and helped them win the DFB Pokal this season.

His efforts have already turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, with Luka Modric set to leave the club. Los Blancos are yet to sign Toni Kroos' replacement, and Stiller has been identified as an option.

Speaking to Football Insider, O'Rourke added that Liverpool are also in the race for the 24-year-old.

“It’s not surprise that he’s attracting interest from top clubs. He’s been very impressive for Stuttgart this season in the Bundesliga. I think he’s got a release clause in his contract as well for around £50million," said O'Rourke.

He added:

“He is that defensive midfielder that Liverpool have been looking at, he’s a player that a lot of the top clubs are looking at. Real Madrid are now the latest club to show interest in Stiller as they are still looking for a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos.”

Stiller has registered four goals and 11 assists from 47 games across competitions for Eintracht Frankfurt this season. He is under contract until 2028.

LaLiga trio want Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez

Sevilla, Girona, and Rayo Vallecano are vying for the services of Lucas Vazquez, according to Fichajes. The Spanish utility man is out of contract this summer and it appears that he will not be offered a new deal.

With Dani Carvajal set to return from injury soon, and Trent Alexander-Arnold apparently on his way, there's no urgency for a new right-back at the Santiago Bernabeu. Vazquez, though, will have the chance to continue his stay in LaLiga should he so desire.

The Spaniard's versatility and his wealth of experience make him an enticing prospect for the LaLiga trio. However, the 33-year-old will also have the opportunity to move to Saudi Arabia if he so desires.

