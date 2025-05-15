Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos closing in on EPL defender, club suffer Trent Alexander-Arnold blow, and more - May 15, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 2-1 win over Mallorca on Wednesday (May 14) in LaLiga. Goals from Kylian Mbappe and Jacobo Ramon helped Carlo Ancelotti's team come back from 1-0 down to secure three points and keep the title race alive.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are close to getting their hands on a Premier League defender. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants have suffered a setback in their plans to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold before the FIFA Club World Cup.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 15, 2025.

Real Madrid closing in on Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid have reached an agreement with Dean Huijsen regarding a move this summer, according to journalist Edu Burgos (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga giants are planning to sign a new defender this year, and have apparently identified the Spaniard as the right option for the job.

Acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Los Blancos have sent a formal contract proposal to the player's camp. There's significant interest in Huijsen's services this summer after an impressive campaign with Bournemouth.

It was previously suggested that the 20-year-old prefers a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. It now appears that Real Madrid have moved ahead of the competition to sign Huijsen this summer.

The report adds that Los Blancos have established direct contact with Bournemouth to script a move. The LaLiga giants have already informed the Cherries that they will pay his €58m release clause in three instalments as they look to wrap up the deal soon.

Liverpool, Arsenal, and Chelsea are also in the race for the Spaniard, but he looks set to secure his dream move to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

Los Blancos suffer Trent Alexander-Arnold blow

Liverpool have rejected Real Madrid's request to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to leave before his contract expires, according to MARCA (via Madrid Universal). Recent reports have suggested that the Englishman is set to join Los Blancos as a free agent this summer.

However, the LaLiga giants were hoping to get him in time for the FIFA Club World Cup, which starts on June 14. Since Alexander-Arnold's contract runs out on June 30, Real Madrid apparently reached out to the Reds to request an early release. However, Liverpool have informed them that a move ahead of the expiry of his contract will only be possible if a transfer fee is paid.

Xabi Alonso set to join for free

Bayer Leverkusen have agreed to release Xabi Alonso from his contract, according to The Telegraph (via Madrid Universal). Recent reports have suggested that the Spaniard will take over Real Madrid this summer, although an official confirmation is awaited.

Alonso is under contract with the German giants until 2026, and it was previously believed that the LaLiga giants would have to pay €5-10m for his signature. That had led to concerns behind the scenes at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, it now appears that Bayer Leverkusen will let him leave without demanding a fee this summer. The development will be a huge boost to Los Blancos' plans of getting him on board before the FIFA Club World Cup. The gesture also signifies the strong bond between the German club and Alonso, who won the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last season and endeared himself to fans.

