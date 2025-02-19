Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos duo planning to leave, club offered ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’, and more - February 19, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Manchester City to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday, February 19, in the Champions League playoffs second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team have a 3-2 lead in the tie from the first leg at the Etihad last week.

Ad

Meanwhile, two youngsters are planning to leave Los Blancos this summer. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have been offered the chance to sign a talented young footballer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 19, 2025.

Arda Guler and Endrick planning to leave

Arda Guler

Arda Guler and Endrick are ready to leave the Santiago Bernabeu in search of regular football, according to SPORT. Both players have struggled to break into Carlo Ancelotti's starting XI.

Ad

Trending

Guler has registered three goals and five assists from 27 games across competitions this season, only nine of which have been starts. Endrick hasn't been afforded many chances either.

The 18-year-old has appeared 22 times across competitions but has started just three games, none of which have been in the league. The Brazilian has managed just 400 minutes of first-team football but has registered five goals and one assist.

Both players are under long-term contracts; while Guler's deal runs until 2029, Endrick is tied to Los Blancos until 2030. The duo were ready to leave the club to play regularly in the winter but ended up staying.

Ad

Guler and Endrick both want to secure a place in their national team for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and believe that staying at the Santiago Bernabeu won't help their cause. As such, the duo want to leave this summer, ideally on loan, in search of regular first-team football.

Real Madrid offered ‘next Cristiano Ronaldo’

Cristiano Ronaldo

Superagent Jorge Mendes has offered Real Madrid to sign the next big talent from Portugal, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. Dubbed 'the next Cristiano Ronaldo', Rodrigo Mora has already attracted attention from clubs across the continent.

Ad

The 17-year-old is highly regarded at Porto, where he is under contract until 2027, and is likely to be available for €10 million. The teenager has already played 17 times for the senior side and already looks like a star in the making. Jorge Mendes has now given Los Blancos the chance to win the race for his signature.

Erling Haaland backed to join Los Blancos

Erling Haaland

Former Real Madrid striker Predrag Mijatovic has backed Erling Haaland to move to the Santiago Bernabeu. The Norwegian striker is one of the most lethal finishers in the modern game and has been on fire since moving to Manchester City in the summer of 2022. His efforts have inadvertently linked him with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Speaking recently to El ChiringuitoTV, as cited by Madrid Universal, Mijatovic stated that Haaland also wants to join Los Blancos.

“Haaland has not said it publicly but I know, from a reliable source, that he would love to be a Real Madrid player. I know it. Don’t ask me how… but yes. If you were to suggest to Haaland the possibility of coming to Real Madrid, I think he wouldn’t have any doubts,” said Mijatovic.

Erling Haaland has registered 117 goals and 17 assists from 133 games for the Cityzens. He recently signed a 9.5-year contract at the club that will expire in 2034.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback