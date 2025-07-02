Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos end Patrik Schick pursuit, club learn Ibrahima Konate price, and more - July 2, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Juventus in the FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16 on Tuesday, July 1, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Gonzalo Garcia scored the only goal of the game to help Xabi Alonso's team reach the quarterfinals.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Patrik Schick. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants will have to pay a premium fee to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 2, 2025.

Real Madrid end Patrik Schick pursuit

Patrik Schick

Real Madrid are no longer interested in a move for Patrick Schick this summer, according to Fichajes. The Czech striker enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign under Xabi Alonso at Bayer Leverkusen, registering 27 goals from 45 games.

The Spanish manager took over at the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of May, and now wants a reunion with his former player. Los Blancos were previously looking for a new backup striker in the mould of Joselu to add more cover to their attack.

Alonso had apparently proposed Schick as an option for the job. The 29-year-old, who is likely to be available for €40m, could have been a fine option for the job.

However, the LaLiga giants have decided not to pursue Schick due to the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia. The Spanish youngster was initially promoted to the senior side for the FIFA Club World Cup owing to injuries to Kylian Mbappe and Endrick.

However, Garcia has been a revelation so far, registering three goals and one assist from four games at the tournament. Real Madrid are pleased with his efforts and believe that he could save them millions in the market.

Los Blancos learn Ibrahima Konate price

Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool are ready to allow Ibrahima Konate to leave for £50m this summer, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. The French defender's contract with the Merseyside club expires at the end of next season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Konate has reportedly turned down the Reds' renewal offers, prompting the club to consider his departure this summer. Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on the situation.

The LaLiga giants were previously planning to sign the 26-year-old on a Bosman move next summer. However, they have now been alerted to Liverpool's decision. Real Madrid believe that the player's price tag is justified, given his stellar recent performances, and are planning to make a move soon.

David Alaba wants to stay

David Alaba

David Alaba wants to see out his contract with Real Madrid, according to The Athletic. The Austrian defender has slipped down the pecking order at the Santiago Bernabeu, owing to a series of injuries.

Interestingly, Alaba's contract expires in 2026, and he is yet to receive a renewal offer. Los Blancos are well stocked at the back, especially with Dean Huijsen's arrival this summer and Raul Asencio's emergence last season.

As such, David Alaba's future remains subject to speculation at the moment. Recent reports have suggested that the LaLiga giants could be open to his departure this summer. However, the 33-year-old wants to stay till the end of his contract.

