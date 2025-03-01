Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Arsenal ace, club not interested in Joshua Kimmich, and more - March 1, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Estadio Benito Villamarin on Saturday (March 1) to face Real Betis in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game in good spirits following their 1-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg (February 26).

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are considering a move for an Arsenal defender. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are not planning to move for Joshua Kimmich this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 1, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing William Saliba

William Saliba

Real Madrid have set their sights on William Saliba to sort out their defensive conundrum, according to journalist Jorge C Picon. The LaLiga giants have suffered due to injuries at the back of late.

Eder Militao is out for the season with an ACL injury, while David Alaba is yet to recover his old form since returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Carlo Ancelotti has deployed Aurelien Tchouameni at the back to address the issue, while youngster Raul Asencio has also been heavily involved.

Despite the situation, Los Blancos have decided not to invest in a new central defender this summer. However, Real Madrid are aware that they eventually have to reinforce the position, given that Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30.

Los Blancos have identified Saliba as their preferred choice for the job. The player's contract with Arsenal is set to expire in 2027, so there could be a window of opportunity to prise him away next year.

Los Blancos not interested in Joshua Kimmich

Joshua Kimmich

Real Madrid are not interested in a move for Joshua Kimmich this summer, according to SPORT. The German midfielder's contract with Bayern Munich expires in a few months and he hasn't agreed to an extension.

Recent reports have suggested that talks of a renewal have broken down, and the player could be available for free this summer. Los Blancos have targeted free agents of late and are also in need of Toni Kroos' successor.

Kimmich could be a fine fit in the role, but the LaLiga champions are no longer interested in the 30-year-old. Real Madrid have informed him as well.

Former Real Madrid player advises Vinicius Junior against Saudi move

Vinicius Junior

Former Los Blancos forward Jese Rodriguez has urged Vinicius Junior to turn down a move to Saudi Arabia. The Brazilian has been in exceptional form in recent times and has turned heads in the Middle East.

Clubs from Saudi Arabia were keen to prise him away last summer, but a move failed to materialize. They are apparently planning to return for him this year as well and could offer a massive pay package to lure him away.

However, speaking to Cadena SER (as cited by Madrid Universal), Jese insisted that Vinicius should stay for a few more years.

“If I were Vinicius, I wouldn’t go to Saudi Arabia. He’s at the best club in the world. I think the club sent a message yesterday by giving him the captain’s armband,” said Jese.

He continued:

“It’s different when you have that responsibility – there’s more pressure. He could go in five years. It’s not all about the money.”

The 24-year-old has registered 17 goals and 10 assists from 34 games this season.

