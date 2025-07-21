Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Arsenal ace, Manchester City want Andriy Lunin, and more - July 21, 2025

Real Madrid failed to win the league and the Champions League last season. However, Los Blancos secured the UEFA Super Cup and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are interested in an Arsenal defender. Elsewhere, Manchester City are eyeing a move for Andriy Lunin this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 21, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing William Saliba

William Saliba

Real Madrid have retained their interest in William Saliba, according to L'Equipe. The French defender has been outstanding for Arsenal in recent seasons and already has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos wanted the player this summer, but the Gunners' asking price turned out to be beyond their budget. The Spanish giants opted to sign Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth instead, but haven't lost sight of Saliba.

With David Alaba struggling to stay fit and Antonio Rudiger linked with a move to the Middle East, Real Madrid are planning for further defensive reinforcements. Recent reports have suggested Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate as an option, although his price tag is posing a problem as well.

Interestingly, the 26-year-old's contract at Anfield runs out in 2026 and he hasn't signed an extension yet. As such, Los Blancos could have the option of signing him for free next summer.

Saliba is likely to be on their agenda as well next year. However, the 24-year-old is under contract with Arsenal until 2027, so prising him away is likely to be a costly affair.

Manchester City want Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin

Manchester City are considering a move for Andriy Lunin this summer, according to Fichajes. The Urkrainian goalkeeper has struggled for game time at Real Madrid, as he remains behind Thibaut Courtois in the pecking order.

Lunin managed just 14 appearances across competitions last season for Los Blancos, registering six clean sheets. Recent reports have suggested that Courtois is set to sign an extension with the LaLiga giants, so the Ukrainian's situation is unlikely to improve.

Manchester City are now ready to offer the 26-year-old a chance to get his career back on track. The Cityzens are looking for a replacement for Ederson, who could leave the Etihad this summer, and Lunin has emerged as an option.

The report adds that the English club are willing to offer Real Madrid €45m for the Ukrainian, with a further €15m in add-ons. While the player is under contract until 2030, Los Blancos could be tempted to let him go.

Liverpool eyeing Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool are planning to take revenge on Real Madrid by moving for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Diario AS. The Reds have seen the LaLiga giants pip them to the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappe and Endrick in recent times.

Trent Alexander-Arnold left Anfield this summer to move to the Santiago Bernabeu, while Ibrahima konate could follow suit. The Merseyside club are now working to get one back by prising Rodrygo away.

The Brazilian has struggled for game time under Xabi Alonso and his future remains up in the air this summer. Interestingly, Liverpool wanted Rodrygo in 2020, only for the LaLiga giants to hijack the deal.

