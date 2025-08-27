Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing AZ Alkmaar ace, Eduardo Camavinga rejects Saudi offer, and more - August 27, 2025

Real Madrid are looking ahead to their LaLiga tie against Mallorca on Saturday, August 30, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso's team arrive at the game on good form, and have won both games so far this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have entered the race to sign a Dutch midfielder. Elsewhere, Eduardo Camavinga has no desire to move to Saudi Arabia at the moment.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 27, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Kees Smit

Kees Smit.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Kees Smit, according to AS. The LaLiga giants have been forced to look for a new midfielder amid the uncertainties surrounding Dani Ceballos' future.

While the 29-year-old is not a first team regular for Xabi Alonso, he remains a key squad member. As such, the Spanish manager has made it clear that he would need a replacement if Ceballos ends up leaving.

The situation has forced Los Blancos into action and they have identified Smit as an option. The 19-year-old has been quite impressive for AZ Alkmaar in recent times and is likely to cost around €25-30m.

Smit is under contract until 2028, so the Eredivisie club will have the upperhand in any negotiations. However, Real Madrid would reportedly prefer to sign someone who can fill in the defensive midfield role, while the Dutchman operates in central midfield.

Los Blancos have had their eyes on Smit for a while and have extensively scouted him in recent months. It now appears that the teenager could be the most achievable target for the club this summer if Ceballos ends up leaving.

Eduardo Camavinga rejects Saudi offer

Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has turned down a lucrative proposal to move to the Middle East this summer, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez. The French midfielder is yet to live up to expectations at Real Madrid and is currently sidelined with an ankle issue.

Camavinga missed 35 games for club and country last season due to various injuries and his fitness remains a concern for the LaLiga giants. Recent reports have suggested that Manchester United are ready to prise him away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

It now appears that the 22-year-old has been offered the chance to move to the Middle East as well. However, Camavinga has rejected the move as he remains focused on playing for Los Blancos. Real Madrid also lack a backup for Aurelien Tchouameni in the holding role, and may not be too keen to let Camavinga leave.

Marseille end Dani Ceballos pursuit

Dani Ceballos

Marseille have balked at Real Madrid's €15m asking price for Dani Ceballos, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spaniard's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains unclear after struggling for minutes under Xabi Alonso.

Recent reports have suggested that Marseille are ready to take him to Ligue 1, and have already reached an agreement with the player's camp. However, the French giants believe that the 29-year-old's price tag is too steep.

Marseille have failed to reach an agreement with Los Blancos and are already considering alternate targets. The Ligue 1 club have reportedly identified Benfica's Florentino Luis as an option as they seek a replacement for Adrien Rabiot.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More