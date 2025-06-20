Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bundesliga ace, Arsenal advised to sign Rodrygo, and more - June 20, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Pachuca in their upcoming FIFA Club World Cup group stage tie on Sunday, June 22, at the Bank of America Stadium. The LaLiga giants arrive at the game on the back of a 1-1 draw against Al-Hilal in the opening fixture.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Bundesliga full-back this summer. Elsewhere, Arsenal have been urged to make a move for Rodrygo Goes.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 20, 2025.
Real Madrid eyeing Alejandro Grimaldo
Real Madrid have identified Alejandro Grimaldo as an option to shore up their left-back position this summer, according to Cadena SER. The LaLiga giants are looking to add a new left-back to their ranks this summer, and had previously identified Alvaro Carreras as an option.
However, prising the 22-year-old away from Benfica is proving to be harder than expected. The situation has forced Los Blancos to consider their options and they have now zeroed in on Grimaldo as an alternative.
The 29-year-old was in fine form for Bayer Leverkusen in the 2024-25 campaign under Xabi Alonso, scoring four goals and setting up 13 more from 48 games. His efforts have already earned him admirers at Real Madrid. Grimaldo is wanted in the Premier League, but is also open to a reunion with Alonso at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Arsenal advised to sign Rodrygo Goes
Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has advised the club to sign Rodrygo Goes this summer. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid is up in the air this summer, and the Gunners are apparently eyeing him with interest.
Speaking to talkSPORTBET, as cited by Caught Offside, Petit insisted that the 24-year-old would be a fine fit at the Emirates.
“I love Rodrygo as a player. I love his commitment on the pitch and he can score and assist, he works hard and shows humility. I think he would bring something great to Arsenal," said Petit.
He continued:
“Benjamin Sesko is an option, Mohammed Kudus is another one, there is Alexander Isak, Nico Williams, but all players that Arsenal would face competition for. Arsenal have to do something important, they have to splash a lot of money, there is no choice, but to put that money on the table and convince them that this is the season Arsenal will win a major trophy.”
Rodrygo is under contract until 2028, so Arsenal may have to break the bank for his signature.
Los Blancos turned down Xabi Alonso request
Real Madrid have turned down Xabi Alonso's request for a new midfielder this summer, according to MARCA. The Spanish manager wants a new controller in midfielder to replace Luka Modric, who is set to leave at the end of the FIFA Club World Cup.
The LaLiga giants have been linked with the likes of Martin Zubimendi and Angelo Stiller of late. However, Los Blancos have apparently informed Alonso that they will not sign a new face for the job.
Instead, Real Madrid has asked their new manager to make use of the options in hand. Alonso has Jude Bellingham, Federico Valverde, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni, and Dani Ceballos in his squad for the job.