Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Bundesliga ace, club suffer Enzo Fernandez blow, and more - April 1, 2025

Real Madrid host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, April 1, in the Copa del Rey semifinal second leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team have a slender 1-0 advantage in the tie from the first leg.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have entered the race to sign a Bundesliga defender this summer. Elsewhere, the reigning Spanish champions have suffered a blow in their plans to sign Enzo Fernandez this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 1, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Piero Hincapie

Piero Hincapie

Real Madrid have set their sights on Piero Hincapie, according to Sky Germany. The LaLiga champions are expected to invest in the backline this summer, with both Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on the wrong side of 30.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Eder Militao has suffered two ACL injuries in a span of two years and is currently out for the season. The situation has prompted Los Blancos to turn to the market and they are eyeing multiple candidates for the job.

Real Madrid have recently been linked with a move for Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, who has been in superb form this season. However, it now appears that the Spanish champions also have Hincapie on their wish list.

Ad

The Ecuadorian defender has been a rock at the back this season for Bayer Leverkusen. Hincapie has appeared 37 times across competitions for the Bundesliga champions, which includes 33 starts.

The 23-year-old has been indispensable under Xabi Alonso and has also chipped in with three goals and two assists so far. Los Blancos are pleased with his efforts and want to secure his services.

The player is under contract until 2029, and is also wanted at Liverpool. However, with Alonso tipped to replace Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu, Hincapie could end up at Real Madrid.

Ad

Los Blancos suffer Enzo Fernandez blow

Enzo Fernandez

Chelsea have no plans to offload Enzo Fernandez this summer, according to TBR Football. The Argentinean has become a key figure under Enzo Maresca of late, and has turned heads at Real Madrid.

Ad

Los Blancos are preparing for life without Luka Modric, whose contract expires this summer. The veteran midfielder will turn 40 years old this September, and is likely to slow down soon.

The LaLiga giants are laying down succession plans for the Croatian and have Fernandez on their agenda. However, the player is under contract until 2032, and Chelsea have no desire to let him go.

Manchester City eyeing William Saliba

William Saliba

Manchester City have entered the race to sign William Saliba, according to Defensa Central. The French defender has been outstanding for Arsenal in recent times and is already wanted at Real Madrid.

Ad

However, the Cityzens are plotting to ruin their plans. Pep Guardiola is eager to reinforce his backline after a disappointing campaign so far.

The reigning champions have let in 40 goals in 29 games in the league this season. The Gunners, meanwhile, have conceded just 24 in as many games.

Guardiola is desperate for defensive improvements and apparently believes that the answer lies in Saliba. Arsenal have long maintained that the player, who is under contract until 2027, is not for sale.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback