Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not eyeing Chelsea ace, Blues want Rodrygo Goes, and more - May 22, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, May 24, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are all set to finish second in the league table behind Barcelona this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are not interested in a Chelsea midfielder. Elsewhere, the Blues are keeping a close eye on Rodrygo Goes.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 22, 2025.

Real Madrid not eyeing Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez

Real Madrid are not considering a move for Enzo Fernandez at the moment, according to journalist Ben Jacobs. The Argentinean midfielder has been in good form for Chelsea in the last few months and has been linked with the LaLiga giants.

Los Blancos are expected to invest in the middle of the park before the start of the new season. Luka Modric is due to turn 40 years old in a few months, and is likely to slow down soon.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer. The Spanish giants have struggled to cope with the absence of the German legend, prompting talks of midfield reinforcements this summer.

While Fernandez has shown that he could be a fine choice for the job, the player is no longer on the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy's agenda. Los Blancos are unwilling to break the bank for the 24-year-old, who is likely to cost more than €121m. Meanwhile, Chelsea consider him an integral part of their plans, and have no desire to let him go either.

Chelsea want Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Chelsea have entered the race to sign Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The report adds that the Blues are willing to pay €80m for the Real Madrid forward.

Rodrygo is no longer indispensable for Los Blancos following Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer. While the player has registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions this season, the LaLiga giants are apparently open to his departure.

The Blues are now offering the 24-year-old a chance to get his career back on track. Chelsea have apparently initiated contact with the player's camp ahead of a possible move. The Brazilian is under contract until 2028, but the aforementioned fee could convince Real Madrid to let him go.

Dani Carvajal opens up on Trent Alexander-Arnold arrival

Dani Carvajal

Dani Carvajal appears to have confirmed Trent Alexander-Arnold's arrival this summer. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires this summer and he has already announced that he will leave.

All signs indicate that Alexander-Arnold will join Real Madrid as a free agent before the start of the new season. It is believed that the 26-year-old has been earmarked as a long-term replacement for Carvajal at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Speaking recently, as cited by acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano, the veteran Spaniard welcomed the competition, adding that it would help them both improve.

“Competition with Trent? Yes, that’s clear. It’s not official yet, but it looks like it! Fear? No, there is no fear here. We will be teammates. The competition will strengthen both of us and will bring out our best,” said Carvajal.

Dani Carvajal is currently sidelined with an ACL injury.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More