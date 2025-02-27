Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing English ace, Bayern Munich want Arda Guler, and more - February 27, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Real Sociedad at the Reale Arena on Wednesday (February 26) in the Copa del Rey semifinal first leg. Endrick scored the only goal of the game in the 19th minute.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on an English defender. Elsewhere, Bayern Munich are interested in Arda Guler.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 27, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Jarrad Branthwaite

Jarrad Branthwaite

Real Madrid are planning a move for Jarrad Branthwaite this summer, according to TEAMtalk. The LaLiga champions are planning for defensive reinforcement this year to shore up their backline.

Ad

Trending

Eder Militao is out for the season after picking up another ACL injury, while David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30. Los Blancos have reportedly identified Branthwaite to address the position.

The English defender has been impressive for Everton in recent years. Branthwaite started the season with a groin injury but has registered 23 appearances across competitions since his return.

The player will turn 23 in June and is expected to get even better with experience. Manchester United are long-term admirers of Branthwaite and are also linked with a move in the summer.

Ad

However, Carlo Ancelotti's presence could give Real Madrid an edge in the race. The Englishman broke into the first team under the Italian manager during their time together at Goodison Park.

Ancelotti is planning to rekindle that partnership this summer. The player is under contract with the Toffees until 2027. Unless Branthwaite asks to leave, Everton have no reason to let him go this year.

Bayern Munich want Arda Guler

Arda Guler

Bayern Munich have set their sights on Arda Guler, according to Fichajes.net. The Turkish youngster has struggled for game time at Real Madrid and his future remains in doubt.

Ad

Los Blancos are apparently planning to bring Nico Paz back from Como this summer, following his impressive start to life in Serie A. Should the Argentine return, the LaLiga giants are likely to let Guler go.

Bayern Munich are keeping a close eye on the situation. The Bavarians were interested in Florian Wirtz this summer. However, the heavy competition for the German wizard's services has forced the Bundesliga giants to consider alternatives. Guler has popped up on their radar.

Ad

Despite his struggles with Real Madrid, the 20-year-old's stock remains high. Los Blancos could let him go for €50m, with Arsenal also in the race.

Dani Ceballos expected to stay

Dani Ceballos

Dani Ceballos is expected to extend his stay at Real Madrid, according to journalist Rodra P. The Spanish midfielder struggled for chances at the start of the season, but his fortunes have improved since the turn of the year.

Ad

Ceballos has cemented his place in the starting XI of late, helping the club deal with Toni Kroos' retirement. While the 28-year-old was linked with an exit last summer, it now appears that he is closer to signing a new deal than leaving.

Dani Ceballos' contract runs until 2027 and he has registered 30 appearances across competitions this season, 16 of which have been starts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback