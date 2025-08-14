Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL ace, club interested in Rodrigo Mora, more - August 14, 2025

Real Madrid are looking forward to their LaLiga opener against Osasuna on Tuesday, August 19, at the Santiago Bernabeu. Xabi Alonso's team arrive at the game on the back of a 4-0 win over WSG Tirol this week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Premier League midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their sights on Rodrigo Mora.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 14, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Adam Wharton

Adam Wharton

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on Adam Wharton, according to The Daily Mail. The English midfielder was outstanding for Crystal Palace last season and his efforts have already earned him admirers across the continent.

Wharton has carried that form into the new season, setting up Ismaila Sarr's equalizer in the Community Shield win over Liverpool. It now appears that his performances have convinced the LaLiga giants, who are considering midfield reinforcements at the moment.

Los Blancos are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired in the summer of 2024. Meanwhile, Luka Modric left this summer as a free agent to move to AC Milan.

Real Madrid are expected to rope in a new face to orchestrate the midfield, and Wharton has popped up on their radar. The Spanish giants have already sent scouts to watch the player in recent times, and have identified him as a possible target for the future. The 21-year-old is under contract with Crystal Palace until 2029, so prising him away won't be easy.

Los Blancos interested in Rodrigo Mora

Rodrigo Mora

Real Madrid have zeroed in on Rodrigo Mora as a possible replacement for Rodrygo Goes, according to Fichajes. The Brazilian forward could leave Los Blancos this summer amid interest from Manchester City.

Pep Guardiola apparently wants Rodrygo to take the place of Jack Grealish, who moved to Everton on a loan deal this month. The LaLiga giants are apparently open to the 24-year-old's exit for around €100m, and want Mora to take his place.

The 18-year-old caught the eye with Porto last season and Real Madrid are impressed by his versatility. Mora is equally adept at opertaing on right wing as well as in the attacking midfield role, making him a good fit under Xabi Alonso. Should Rodrygo end up leaving, Los Blancos could move for the Portuguese, who is under contract until 2030.

Xabi Alonso wants Aurelien Tchouameni stay

Aurelien Tchouameni

Xabi Alonso considers Aurelien Tchouameni indispensable to his plans at Real Madrid, according to AS. The Spanish manager's tactics relies heavily on a strong defensive midfielder with the ability to slot in between the two center backs.

Los Blancos considered the likes of Rodri and Martin Zubimendi for the role this summer. However, it now appears that Alonso is satisfied with Tchouameni's efforts and fully trusts him in the position.

Alonso has apparently given the 25-year-old the license to decide when to operate in midfield and when to drop down to the backline. Aurelien Tchouameni's future was also subject to speculation this summer, but he is now considered untouchable in the squad.

