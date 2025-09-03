Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing EPL star, Valencia want Endrick, and more - September 3, 2025

Real Madrid return to action on September 13 when they face Real Sociedad in the league at the Reale Arena. Los Blancos have a 100% record this season and are sitting at the top of the LaLiga table after three games.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants are interested in a Premier League defender. Elsewhere, Valencia remain hot on the heels of Endrick.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from September 3, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Marc Guehi

Marc Guehi

Real Madrid have entered the race to sign Marc Guehi in 2026, according to The Sun. The Crystal Palace defender was very close to a move to Liverpool this summer, but the transfer collapsed at the final hurdle.

The Reds had reportedly agreed to pay £35 for the English defender. However, the Eagles' inability to find a suitable replacement ultimately saw the move break down.

Interestingly, Guehi's contract at Selhurst Park expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. As things stand, the 25-year-old will be free to sign a pre-agreement with his suitors in January.

Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation, while Barcelona are apparently in the race as well. Los Blancos bolstered their backline this summer by roping in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth.

However, the LaLiga giants are planning to add more steel to their defense in 2026, amid the uncertainties surrounding Antonio Rudiger and David Alana's future. Both players are in the twilight of their career and their contracts expires next summer.

Guehi's arrival could help in succession plans for the duo. However, Real Madrid could face competition from the Catalans as well as Liverpool in the race.

Valencia want Endrick

Endrick's future remains unclear

Valencia haven't given up on Endrick, and are planning to return for him in January, according to Defensa Central. The Brazilian's future at Real Madrid has been subject to speculation since the emergence of Gonzalo Garcia at the summer's FIFA Club World Cup.

Ches Blanquinegros were among the clubs ready to prise the 19-year-old away this summer, but he decided to stay with Los Blancos. However, Valencia have retained their interest and are planning to try once again at the turn of the year.

With Kylian Mbappe nailed on for the No. 9 role, and Garcia also in the mix, the Brazilian could be starved of chances once he returns from injury. Should Endrick seek a fresh start in January, a move to the Mestalla, albeit on loan, could be on the cards.

Besiktas plan loan move for Raul Asencio

Raul Asencio

Besiktas are considering a temporary move for Raul Asencio this summer, according to AS. The Turkish side are looking for a new center back and have contacted Real Madrid to discuss the Spaniard's availability.

Asencio has dropped down the pecking order under Xabi Alonso and the Turkish club are ready to offer him a lifeline. With the transfer window currently open in Turkey, Besiktas are pushing for a move in the coming days. However, Los Blancos are unlikely to let him go given David Alaba, Antonio Rudiger, and Eder Militao's recent injury woes.

