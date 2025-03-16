Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Kobbie Mainoo, club want Arsenal ace, and more - March 16, 2025

Real Madrid secured a 2-1 comeback win against Villarreal at El Madrigal on Saturday, March 15, in LaLiga. Kylian Mbappe scored a brace to help Carlo Ancelotti's team go to the top of the league.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Kobbie Mainoo. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are interested in an Arsenal defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 16, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to Fichajes. The Guardian recently reported that the English midfielder is unlikely to sign a new contract with Manchester United.

Mainoo is under contract at Old Trafford until 2027 but could be offloaded this summer if he continues to stall a new deal. The report adds that the Red Devils could let him go for £70m.

Real Madrid are apparently keeping a close eye on the situation as they plan midfield additions of their own. The LaLiga giants have targeted talented young footballers in the market of late, and Mainoo's potential arrival could sort the midfield for years. The 19-year-old could be an upgrade on Dani Ceballos, who remains linked with an exit from the club this year.

Los Blancos want Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori

Real Madrid have set their sights on Riccardo Calafiori, according to Fichajes. The Italian defender only joined Arsenal from Bologna last summer and has caught the eye with his performances this season.

Calafiori's versatility has apparently enticed the LaLiga giants, who are planning defensive reinforcements this summer. Los Blancos need a new center-back amid Eder Militao's injury woes, while they also want to reinforce the left-back position.

Calafiori is equally adept at operating in both positions and could be a fine addition to Carlo Ancelotti's squad. However, the player is under contract at the Emirates until 2029 and is likely to cost €80m, which could be a dealbreaker for Real Madrid. Arsenal also have no desire to let him go and are unlikely to entertain any cut-price offers for the 22-year-old.

Former player says Rodri would be a good fit at the Santiago Bernabeu

Rodri is currently sidelined with injury

Villarreal legend Bruno Soriano has suggested that Rodri could fit in quite well at Real Madrid. The Spanish midfielder is one of the finest in his position in the world and won the Ballon d'Or last season.

Rodri has been integral to Manchester City's recent success and his absence this season, due to an ACL injury, has hurt the club. Meanwhile, Los Blancos are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer, and the 28-year-old could be tailor-made for the job.

Speaking to AS, as cited by Madrid Universal, Soriano acknowledged that prising him away from the Etihad won't be easy.

“Of course. Rodri would be a perfect player for Real Madrid. The problem is I don’t see him being able to get away from City. He seems happy there and is highly valued. He’s unique in his position, so Madrid will have to look for someone similar who’s a little below his level,” said Soriano.

Rodri is under contract until 2027.

