Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing LaLiga ace, club face Nico Paz competition, and more - June 5, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing for the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, which will kick off on June 14, 2025. Xabi Alonso's side are among 32 teams who will participate in this summer's tournament.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a LaLiga striker. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants face competition from the Premier League in the race to sign Nico Paz.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from June 5, 2025.
Real Madrid eyeing Ante Budimir
Real Madrid have identified Ante Budimir as a possible option to shore up their attack this summer, according to Croatian journalist Drazen Antolic. The 33-year-old striker enjoyed an impressive campaign with Osasuna, registering 24 goals and four assists from 42 games.
That includes 21 games in LaLiga, the third most this season after Kylian Mbappe (31) and Robert Lewandowski (27). Budimir's efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.
Los Blancos are looking to add a new No. 9 to their ranks this summer, but want a cost-effective option for the job. It was previously reported that the Croatian striker would cost €20m, but it now appears that his release clause stands at just €8m for Spanish clubs.
The figure will rise to €10m for clubs outside Spain, but still represents good value for money. Besiktas are already eyeing the player with interest, but Real Madrid's interest is apparently genuine as well.
The LaLiga giants reportedly want a new No. 9 in the mold of Joselu, who wouldn't hurt the pocket, and also have an impact off the bench. Budimir, who is proven in Spain, fits the bill.
Los Blancos face Nico Paz competition
Real Madrid face competition from Manchester United in the race to sign Nico Paz this summer, according to Caught Offside. The Red Devils are planning to revamp their midfield after a poor campaign and have set their sights on the Argentinean.
Paz left the Santiago Bernabeu last summer to move to Como and has been quite impressive for the Serie A side. The 20-year-old registered six goals and nine assists from 35 games across competitions this season.
Los Blancos reportedly have a €8m buyback clause in his deal and new manager Xabi Alonso is considering bringing him back. However, Paz has previously struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu and may not be too keen to return simply to warm the bench. A move to Old Trafford, as such, could appeal to the Argentine.
Real Madrid close to Franco Mastantuono move
Real Madrid are leading the race to sign Franco Mastantuono this summer, according to journalist Patrick Berger. The Argentine has already appeared 60 times for the River Plate senior team, and is a wanted man this summer.
Multiple European clubs are hot on his heels, but he could be on his way to the Santiago Bernabeu instead. Los Blancos chief scout, Juni Calafat, is reportedly in Buenos Aires to initiate talks regarding a move this summer.
Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are also interested, but are yet to hold talks with the Argentinean side. Meanwhile, the Spanish giants remain confident of getting Mastantuono in time for the FIFA Club World Cup.