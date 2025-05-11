Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool ace, Chelsea want Antonio Rudiger, and more - May 11, 2025

Real Madrid travel to the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on Sunday, May 11, to face Barcelona in LaLiga. The two giants of Spanish football have locked horns thrice already this season and Carlo Ancelotti's team have lost all games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are dreaming of taking a Liverpool midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, Chelsea are considering a move for Antonio Rudiger this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 11, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister

Real Madrid have retained their interest in Alexis Mac Allister, according to MARCA. The LaLiga giants are eager to reinforce their midfield after a disappointing campaign.

Los Blancos are looking for a long-term replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer. Real Madrid have struggled in the absence of the talismanic German and are keen to address the position soon.

The LaLiga giants have suffered defeat in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi and Florian Wirtz of late. The Spanish midfielder has reportedly agreed to move to Arsenal this summer, while the German is likely to join Bayern Munich.

The situation has prompted the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy to turn to Mac Allister. The Argentinean midfielder is a perfect blend of attacking adventure and defensive discipline, which makes him a fine fit in the pivot role.

However, prising him away from Liverpool won't be easy, as the Merseyside club want him to stay. The Reds are already fuming after Trent Alexander-Arnold's impending exit, with the player now expected to join Los Blancos for free.

Liverpool have no plans to lose two key players in the same window. Mac Allister though, is under contract until 2028 and remains settled at Anfield.

Chelsea want Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger

Chelsea are planning to take Antonio Rudiger back to Stamford Bridge this summer, according to Fichajes. The German defender initially joined the Blues from AS Roma in 2017, and spent five fruitful seasons at the club.

He left in the summer of 2022 as a free agent to join Real Madrid, and has enjoyed a superb run at the Santiago Bernabeu so far. However, the 32-year-old's contract expires in just over 12 months and Los Blancos haven't offered him a new deal yet.

Rudiger remains linked with an exit from the LaLiga giants ahead of the summer, and Chelsea are now considering bringing him back. The Blues have a youthful squad, and the German's experience could come in handy for Enzo Maresca. However, Real Madrid have defensive issues of their own, and it is unclear if they would allow Rudiger to leave this year.

Los Blancos suffer William Saliba blow

William Saliba

Arsenal are already engaged in talks with William Saliba regarding a new deal, according to GIVEMESPORT. The French defender is highly regarded across the European circuit and Real Madrid reportedly consider him the ideal addition to their backline.

However, the Gunners are not too concerned about the rising interest in their prized asset. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027, so there's no pressure on the club to let him go. Arsenal, however, are already working to end any speculation regarding Saliba.

