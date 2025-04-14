Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Liverpool ace, club want Antonio Silva, more - April 14, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Alaves on Sunday, April 13, in LaLiga. A solitary Eduardo Camavinga goal was enough to earn Carlo Ancelotti's team all three points.

Ad

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions have set their sights on a Liverpool midfielder. Elsewhere, Los Blancos are also planning a move for Antonio Silva this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 14, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister

Real Madrid are considering a move for Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to MARCA. The Argentine midfielder has been a hit since arriving at Liverpool a couple of summers ago.

Ad

Trending

Mac Allister is now a key part of Arne Slot's team, and has registered six goals and five assists from 43 games this season. The 26-year-old has also been a regular for Argentina, playing a starring role in their recent success.

His efforts have now earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos are preparing for life after Luka Modric, who is already in the final phase of his career.

The Croatian's contract expires this summer and he hasn't signed a new deal yet. Modric will turn 40 in September this year, and the LaLiga giants are already laying down succession plans.

Ad

Real Madrid have identified multiple candidates for the job, and Mac Allister is also on their wish list. The player's father, Carlos Mac Allister, recently opened up on his future, refusing to close the door on an exit from Anfield.

The timing of the comments, with the summer transfer window just around the corner, has only added to speculation regarding Mac Allister's next move.

Los Blancos want Antonio Silva

Antonio Silva

Real Madrid have stepped up their pursuit of Antonio Silva, according to Fichajes. The Portuguese defender has been quite impressive for Benfica this season, appearing 35 times across competitions.

Ad

All but two of them have been starts, signifying his importance to the Portuguese club. His efforts have reportedly earned him admirers at Santiago Bernabeu, with a new defender on the agenda for the summer.

Benfica are willing to let the 21-year-old leave this summer for €35m. However, Los Blancos are now planning to offer €26m upfront plus an additional €4m in add-ons to convince the Portuguese side. The LaLiga champions are even willing to send a player on loan to Benfica to sweeten a deal.

Ad

Premier League duo enter Jorrel Hato chase

Jorrel Hato

Arsenal and Liverpool have stepped up their pursuit of Jorrel Hato, according to Real Madrid Confidencial. The Dutch starlet has been on a roll with Ajax this season and also has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ad

Los Blancos are planning for defensive reinforcements, with Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba on the wrong side of 30. Meanwhile, Eder Militao has struggled with fitness issues and is currently out with his second ACL injury in two years.

The LaLiga champions are laying down succession plans for their backline and have Hato on their radar. The 18-year-old Center back has excelled in the left-back position this season, making him a lucrative target for Real Madrid. However, interest from Arsenal and Liverpool could ruin their plans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More