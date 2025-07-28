Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Manchester City ace, club suffer William Saliba blow, and more - July 28, 2025

Real Madrid will have their eyes on the league and the Champions League next season after missing out on both in the 2024-25 campaign. Xabi Alonso has taken over as Carlo Ancelotti's replacement at the end of May this year.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Manchester City attacker. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have suffered a setback in their efforts to sign William Saliba.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 28, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland

Real Madrid have set their sights on Erling Haaland as a possible replacement for Vinicius Junior, according to Mundo Deportivo. The Brazilian's contract runs until 2027, and Los Blancos are already locked in talks to tie him down to an extension.

However, negotiations have reportedly hit a standstill over the player's wage demands. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia are apparently eager to prise Vinicius away from the Santiago Bernabeu and are willing to pay €350m for his signature.

The LaLiga giants are supposedly ready to let him go next summer if talks don't yield a positive outcome. And it now appears that Real Madrid have already identified Erling Haaland as his replacement.

Club president Florentino Perez reportedly dreams of pairing the Norwegian with Kylian Mbappe to forge a fearsome attacking duo. However, the move will depend on Vinicius Junior's future.

Meanwhile, Haaland is under contract with Manchester City until 2034, so prising him away won't be easy.

Los Blancos suffer William Saliba blow

William Saliba

William Saliba has confirmed that he is in talks to sign a new deal with Arsenal. The French defender's contract expires in 2027, and recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are eyeing him with interest.

The LaLiga giants have signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer in a bid to reinforce their defence ahead of the new season. However, Los Blancos are apparently interested in further additions to their backline amid the uncertainties surrounding the futures of David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger.

Saliba has been outstanding for the Gunners in recent times, and is among the finest in his position in Europe. Real Madrid have had their eyes on the 24-year-old for a while.

However, speaking recently, as cited by The Daily Mail, Saliba hinted that he is already in talks to extend his stay at the Emirates.

“I hope it gets done soon,” said Saliba.

Saliba registered 50 appearances across competitions for Arsenal last season.

Liverpool preparing €200m offer for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Liverpool are ready to break the bank for Rodrygo Goes this summer. According to Fichajes, the Reds are preparing a €120m offer for the Brazilian forward.

Rodrygo has become a peripheral figure at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent weeks and could be on the move this summer. Recent reports have suggested that Real Madrid are willing to listen to offers for the 24-year-old at the moment.

The Merseyside club are in the market for Luis Diaz's replacement, with the Colombian close to a move to Bayern Munich. Liverpool have identified Rodrygo as the perfect candidate for the job. Their proposed offer could tempt Los Blancos to let the Brazilian go.

