Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Manchester City ace, club want Dani Vivian, and more - April 22, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Getafe at the Coliseum on Wednesday (April 23). Carlo Ancelotti's team are second on the league table after 32 games, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are eyeing a move for Manchester City midfielder this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions are interested in Dani Vivian.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 22, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Rodri

Rodri is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to move for Rodri at the end of this season, according to Sport Bild (via CaughtOffside). The 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is currently sidelined with an ACL injury, but his stock remains high.

Rodri has been indispensable for Manchester City in recent seasons, and the team have struggled in his absence this campaign. Los Blancos want a new face to orchestrate the midfield and have set their sights on the Spaniard.

The LaLiga champions have apparently identified Rodri as a possible replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer. However, the 28-year-old is under contract at the Etihad until 2027, so prising him away won't be easy. With Kevin De Bruyne set to leave this summer, Manchester City are unlikely to let Rodri leave as well.

Los Blancos want Dani Vivian

Dani Vivian

Real Madrid are interested in Dani Vivian, according to Fichajes.net (via Madrid Universal). Jesus Vallejo is set to leave the club this summer, while David Alaba's future remains uncertain.

Vivian has emerged as an option to reinforce the backline. The Spanish defender has been quite impressive for Athletic Bilbao this season, registering 39 appearances across competitions.

Vivian is under contract with the Basque club until 2032, but is likely to be available for €40m. The 25-year-old already has experience of playing in LaLiga, and could be a good fit at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Bayer Leverkusen CEO opens up on Xabi Alonso's future

Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has provided an update on their head coach Xabi Alonso's future. The Spanish manager remains heavily linked with the hot seat at the Santiago Bernabeu as a possible replacement for Carlo Ancelotti.

Speaking recently, as cited by journalist Jorge C Picon (via Madrid Universal), Carro hinted that Real Madrid could have an advantage in their pursuit of Alonso.

“We have a gentlemen’s agreement by which, if a team in which he has played for comes, we would sit down to talk and we would not prevent him. He has played for Bayern, Liverpool, Real Madrid and Real Sociedad,” Carro said.

He continued:

“Our wish would be for him to continue. I would like Madrid to win all the competitions in which it participates because then there would be no such discussions. They have been eliminated from the Champions League but can win the League and the Cup. We can speculate a lot, but right now there is nothing.”

He concluded:

“We know them. We have a very good relationship with Real Madrid. I have only seen Florentino Pérez once but I have an excellent relationship with José Ángel Sánchez (general manager).”

Carlo Ancelotti's contract expires in 2026, and he has been tipped to take charge of the Brazil national team this summer.

