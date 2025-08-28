Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Manchester United ace, club plan Nico Paz return, and more - August 28, 2025

Real Madrid return to action on Saturday, August 30, when they lock horns with Mallorca at home in LaLiga. Xabi Alonso's team arrive at the game on the back of their 3-0 win over Oviedo last weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have entered the race to sign a Manchester United midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to bring Nico Paz back to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 28, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Kobbie Mainoo

Kobbie Mainoo

Real Madrid are contemplating a late move for Kobbie Mainoo this summer, according to The Daily Mail. The LaLiga giants are always on the lookout for emerging talents around the world and the Englishman has now popped up on their radar.

Mainoo is highly rated in the European circuit, but has struggled for game time under Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford. The situation has added to speculation regarding his future, with recent reports suggesting that he is willing to leave the Red Devils this summer.

Los Blancos are now ready to take advantage of the situation and prise him away. The LaLiga giants are yet to sign a replacement for Luka Modric, who moved to AC Milan this summer following the expiry of his contract.

Meanwhile, Dani Ceballos continues to be linked with an exit, and should the player leave, Real Madrid could turn to Mainoo. However, the report adds that Atletico Madrid are also eyeing the Englishman with interest. Mainoo is under contract with Manchester United until 2027.

Los Blancos plan Nico Paz return

Nico Paz is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are planning to take Nico Paz back to the Santiago Bernabeu next summer, according to AS. The Argentine midfielder left Los Blancos in the summer of 2024 to move to Como and has been on fire for the Serie A side.

His efforts have already turned heads at multiple clubs across the continent. However, the LaLiga giants have the 20-year-old firmly in their agenda, and are already plotting to bring him back in 2026.

Real Madrid have informed the player of their plans, and Paz is also eager to return. The LaLiga giants sold 50% of the player's rights to Como in 2024, and have a firm grip on their future. Los Blancos have a €8m buyback clause for the player this year, which rises to €9m next summer and €10m in 2027.

Porto's €15m offer for Fran Garcia turned down

Fran Garcia

Real Madrid have rejected Porto's €15m offer for Fran Garcia, according to Defensa Central. The Portuguese club are looking for a new left-back this summer and have apparently identified the Spaniard as an option.

Garcia's future at the Santiago Bernabeu remains unclear following the arrival of Alvaro Carreras from Benfica last month. With Ferland Mendy also in Xabi Alonso's roster, Garcia has been tipped to be on the move this year.

Porto were hoping to take advantage of the situation, but Los Blancos have rebuffed their approach. Alonso reportedly considers his countryman a key part of the squad and is unwilling to let him go this year.

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More