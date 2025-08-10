Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Portuguese ace, Antonio Rudiger set for renewal, more - August 10, 2025

Real Madrid return to action on Tuesday, August 12, when they take on WSG Tirol in a pre-season game at the Tivoli Stadion Tirol. Xabi Alonso is preparing for the upcoming campaign after guiding Los Blancos to the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Ad

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are interested in a Portuguese prodigy. Elsewhere, Antonio Rudiger is all set to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 10, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Rodrigo Mora

Rodrigo Mora

Real Madrid are planning to trigger Rodrigo Mora's release clause this summer, according to Fichajes. The Portuguese teenager has been very impressive with Porto in recent times.

Ad

Trending

Mora scored 11 goals and set up four more from 35 outings in all competitions for the senior side last season. His efforts have already forced suitor across Europe to take note, and Los Blancos are eager to lap him up ahead of the competition.

The LaLiga giants parted ways with Luka Modric this summer, with the Croatian departing at the end of his contract to move to AC Milan as a free agent. Meanwhile, Real Madrid are yet to rope in a replacement for Toni Kroos after he decided to hang up his boots last summer.

Ad

The LaLiga giants remain keen to add more quality to the middle of the park and have identified Mora as an option. The 18-year-old reportedly has a €70m release clause in his deal, which Los Blancos are ready to exercise. However, the Santiago Bernabeu want the teenager to stay at Porto for another season to continue his development.

Antonio Rudiger set for renewal

Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger is set to sign a one-year extension on his contract with Real Madrid, according to journalist Alberto Pereiro. The German defender's contract expires in 2026 and his future remains up in the air following the arrival of Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer.

Ad

Rudiger has been a key part of the LaLiga giants' plans in recent season, but is already on the wrong side of 30. There's interest in the player from the Middle East, although he remains eager to stay.

Los Blancos are ready to hold on to him for another season as well. As has been the norm for players above the age of 30, Real Madrid will offer the 32-year-old a one-year extension.

Ad

Rodri yet to make decision on future

Rodri's future remains unclear

Rodri is yet to make a decision on his future amid interest from Real Madrid, according to AS. The Spaniard is all set to receive a renewal offer from Manchester City in the coming days.

Ad

The new deal will make him the second-highest-paid player at the club behind Erling Haaland and keep him at the club until 2029. However, the 29-year-old is in no hurry to commit his future at the Etihad.

For now, Rodri is focused on the 2026 FIFA World Cup and wants to win the tournament with Spain. However, the player is aware of interest from the LaLiga giants, who want a new orchestrator in midfield.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More