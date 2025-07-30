Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos not eyeing Rodri, LaLiga ace turns down AC Milan, and more - July 30, 2025

Real Madrid are looking to assemble a squad that can help them get back to their best next season. Los Blancos failed to win the league and the Champions League last campaign, while also losing out on the domestic cups.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are not eyeing a move for Manchester City's Rodri right now. Elsewhere, a Spanish full-back has turned down a move to AC Milan this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 30, 2025.

Real Madrid not eyeing Rodri

Rodri has admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are not working on a move for Rodri at the moment, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The LaLiga giants remain linked with the Manchester City star as Xabi Alonso prepares for the upcoming campaign.

It is believed that the Spanish manager wants a new defensive midfielder to shield the backline and orchestrate his midfield. Martin Zubimendi was a name heavily linked with Los Blancos earlier this summer for the job.

However, the Spaniard left Real Sociedad earlier this month to move to Arsenal. Interestingly, Rodri has been on Real Madrid's radar for ages and has been touted as an option of late.

The 29-year-old has been outstanding for Manchester City over the years, although he is coming off a season marred by an ACL injury. Rodri's stock, however, remains high, and it has been suggested that he is being discussed at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, Romano has now refuted those claims, stating that Los Blancos are not eyeing the player right now. Meanwhile, it is believed that the Spaniard has no desire to leave the Etihad either. Interestingly, alternative reports have stated that the Cityzens are working to tie him down to a new deal.

Fran Garcia turns down AC Milan

Fran Garcia

Fran Garcia has turned down a move to AC Milan this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo. The 25-year-old's future at Real Madrid has been subject to speculation following the arrival of Alvaro Carreras from Benfica this summer.

Garcia was in and out of the starting XI last season, although he did manage to impress with the LaLiga giants at the FIFA Club World Cup. However, Carreras is expected to be Los Blancos' preferred choice for the left-back position next campaign.

With Ferland Mendy also in the books, Garcia's future remains uncertain. AC Milan apparently identified Garcia as a replacement for Theo Hernandez. However, the player has no desire to leave Real Madrid and has rejected the Rossoneri's advances.

Los Blancos end Ardon Jashari pursuit

Ardon Jashari

Real Madrid are no longer pursuing a move for Ardon Jashari this summer, according to Defensa Central. The Club Brugge midfielder was apparently discussed at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent times.

Jashari was quite impressive for the Swiss club last season, and also has admirers at AC Milan. The 23-year-old has turned heads at Los Blancos as well, with Xabi Alonso in the market for a new midfielder this year.

However, the LaLiga giants believe that Jashari isn't the right fit at the moment and are unsure that he can have an immediate impact. Meanwhile, Club Brugge want €40m for the Swiss international, and the Rossoneri have apparently balked at their demands.

