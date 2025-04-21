Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Sandro Tonali, club want Arsenal forward, and more - April 21, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (April 20) in LaLiga. Federico Valverde scored the only goal of the game in the third minute of second-half injury time.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Sandro Tonali. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are interested in Bukayo Saka.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 21, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Sandro Tonali

Sandro Tonali

Real Madrid are among the clubs eyeing a move for Sandro Tonali this summer, according to CaughtOffside. The Italian midfielder has been in top form for Newcastle United this season, registering five goals and three assists from 40 games.

Ad

Trending

Tonali is under contract at St. James' Park until 2028, but the report adds that he is ready for a new adventure this year. The Magpies would prefer to keep hold of the 24-year-old, but are open to his departure for around €80m.

Los Blancos are in the market for midfield reinforcements and apparently have Tonali on their radar. However, the Italian is also wanted at Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich.

Ad

Los Blancos want Bukayo Saka

Bukayo Saka

Real Madrid are pleased with Bukayo Saka's efforts and are ready to secure his signature, according to Todo Fichajes (via CaughtOffside). The Englishman was instrumental in Arsenal's 5-1 aggregate win over Los Blancos in the Champions League quarterfinals.

Ad

Saka has registered 11 goals and 14 assists in 30 games across competitions for the Gunners this season, and his efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Club president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez have apparently sanctioned a €120m move for the 23-year-old. However, Saka remains key to Arsenal's plans, and they are unlikely to consider his departure.

Liverpool have edge in Dean Huijsen race, says Fabrizio Romano

Dean Huijsen

Liverpool are among the likeliest candidates to lap up Dean Huijsen this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish defender has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu following some fine performances with Bournemouth.

Ad

However, speaking recently to CaughtOffside, Romano insisted that Real Madrid have yet to make a decision on their pursuit of a new defender.

“For sure the most interesting case will be the one of Dean Huijsen – as revealed more than two months ago, he has a release clause of £50m, and he’s going to leave Bournemouth in the summer," Romano said.

Ad

He continued:

“There is interest from Real Madrid – yes. There have been many rumours from Spain, but at the moment Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back or not."

Romano added that the 20-year-old is likely to stay in the Premier League amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.

“That’s why, at the moment, Dean Huijsen is leaning towards a move internally, in the Premier League. He’s expected to continue in the Premier League, but at a different club. There is interest from several clubs," Romano said.

Ad

He concluded:

“Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle – these four are surely in the race. Bayern have also been calling for weeks and weeks, but another Premier League club looks like being the most realistic destination.”

Huijsen's contract with the Cherries runs until 2030.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written over 8500 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More