Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Sandro Tonali, club want Arsenal forward, and more - April 21, 2025

Real Madrid secured a hard-fought 1-0 win over Athletic Club at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (April 20) in LaLiga. Federico Valverde scored the only goal of the game in the third minute of second-half injury time.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on Sandro Tonali. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are interested in Bukayo Saka.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 21, 2025.
Real Madrid eyeing Sandro Tonali
Real Madrid are among the clubs eyeing a move for Sandro Tonali this summer, according to CaughtOffside. The Italian midfielder has been in top form for Newcastle United this season, registering five goals and three assists from 40 games.
Tonali is under contract at St. James' Park until 2028, but the report adds that he is ready for a new adventure this year. The Magpies would prefer to keep hold of the 24-year-old, but are open to his departure for around €80m.
Los Blancos are in the market for midfield reinforcements and apparently have Tonali on their radar. However, the Italian is also wanted at Manchester City, Juventus, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), and Bayern Munich.
Los Blancos want Bukayo Saka
Real Madrid are pleased with Bukayo Saka's efforts and are ready to secure his signature, according to Todo Fichajes (via CaughtOffside). The Englishman was instrumental in Arsenal's 5-1 aggregate win over Los Blancos in the Champions League quarterfinals.
Saka has registered 11 goals and 14 assists in 30 games across competitions for the Gunners this season, and his efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu. Club president Florentino Perez and CEO Jose Angel Sanchez have apparently sanctioned a €120m move for the 23-year-old. However, Saka remains key to Arsenal's plans, and they are unlikely to consider his departure.
Liverpool have edge in Dean Huijsen race, says Fabrizio Romano
Liverpool are among the likeliest candidates to lap up Dean Huijsen this summer, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish defender has turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu following some fine performances with Bournemouth.
However, speaking recently to CaughtOffside, Romano insisted that Real Madrid have yet to make a decision on their pursuit of a new defender.
“For sure the most interesting case will be the one of Dean Huijsen – as revealed more than two months ago, he has a release clause of £50m, and he’s going to leave Bournemouth in the summer," Romano said.
He continued:
“There is interest from Real Madrid – yes. There have been many rumours from Spain, but at the moment Real Madrid have still not decided whether they want to invest in a centre-back or not."
Romano added that the 20-year-old is likely to stay in the Premier League amid interest from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, and Newcastle United.
“That’s why, at the moment, Dean Huijsen is leaning towards a move internally, in the Premier League. He’s expected to continue in the Premier League, but at a different club. There is interest from several clubs," Romano said.
He concluded:
“Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle – these four are surely in the race. Bayern have also been calling for weeks and weeks, but another Premier League club looks like being the most realistic destination.”
Huijsen's contract with the Cherries runs until 2030.