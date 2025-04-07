Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Serie A ace, Chelsea want Endrick, and more - April 7, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to the Emirates on Tuesday (April 8) to face Arsenal in the Champions League quarterfinal first leg. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the game on the back of a demoralizing 2-1 LaLiga defeat at the hands of Valencia over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are keeping a close eye on a Serie A defender. Elsewhere, Chelsea are planning to take Endrick to Stamford Bridge.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 7, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Sam Beukema

Sam Beukema

Real Madrid are eyeing a move for Sam Beukema this year, according to SPORT (via Madrid Universal). The Dutch defender has been a revelation for Bologna this season, registering 39 appearances across competitions.

Beukema has managed the most passes into the final third in Serie A (143) and is third in the most duels won (151). He hasn't received a card in the last 29 games, signifying a high level of defensive discipline.

The 26-year-old is expected to take the next step in his career this summer, and Los Blancos are interested. The LaLiga giants are planning for reinforcements at the back to address Eder Militao's injury issues (ACL).

Beukema could be a fine option for the job, although there's significant interest in his service. Atletico Madrid already have an eye on the Dutchman, while he is also wanted in the Premier League.

It is believed that Bologna could let him go for €30m this summer, which makes him an affordable option for Real Madrid. However, the report adds that Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen remains the club's priority.

Chelsea want Endrick

Endrick is wanted in the Premier League

Chelsea are ready to break the bank for Endrick this summer, according to Real Madrid Confidencial (via Madrid Universal). The Brazilian forward has struggled to secure regular football after arriving at the Santiago Bernabeu last summer.

Endrick has registered seven goals from 30 games across competitions this season, but has managed just five starts. Los Blancos have carefully managed his minutes as they look to gradually introduce him to top-level European football.

However, Chelsea are ready to prise the player away this summer, and are willing to offer €70m for his signature. While the proposal is likely to tempt the LaLiga champions, they have no desire to let him go. The 18-year-old is highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu, and they consider him a key part of the future.

Vinicius Junior no longer indispensable at Santiago Bernabeu

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid no longer consider Vinicius Junior an untouchable member of the squad, according to Mundo Deportivo (via Madrid Universal). The Brazilian was once an indispensable part of Los Blancos's plans, but his position has become vulnerable in recent times.

The LaLiga giants are concerned about his attitude, which led to the Santiago Bernabeu crowd booing him in the recent defeat against Valencia. His lack of commitment on the pitch is fast becoming a worry for the club as well.

Vinicius has managed just three goals in the last 12 games for Real Madrid. Unless he steps up his act, his future at the club will come under scrutiny.

