Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Spanish ace, club plan Raul Asencio renewal, and more - February 10, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their trip to the Etihad on Tuesday (February 11). Carlo Ancelotti's team will face Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs this week.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions are planning to extend Raul Asencio's stay at the Santiago Bernabeu.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 10, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid are among the favorites to sign Real Sociedad's Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish midfielder is one of the finest in his position in Europe and has admirers at Arsenal as well.

Zubimendi has registered one goal and two assists from 30 games across competitions this season. His efforts have convinced the LaLiga giants, who are planning for midfield reinforcements this summer.

Los Blancos refrained from roping in a replacement for Toni Kronos after he retired last summer and are likely to make amends this year. Meanwhile, Luka Modric's contract with the club also expires at the end of this season and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

The Croatian is set to turn 40 this September and Real Madrid are already laying down succession plans. They have apparently identified Zubimendi as the ideal candidate to fill Modric's boots.

The 26-year-old reportedly has a €60m release clause in his deal, but that shouldn't be a problem for the LaLiga giants. Arsenal are also eager to prise Zubimendi away, but Los Blancos remain confident of winning the race by convincing the player to stay in Spain.

Los Blancos plan Raul Asencio renewal

Real Madrid are planning to tie Raul Asencio down to a new deal, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Spanish defender has stepped up this season to help the club deal with a multitude of injuries at the back.

Los Blancos are currently without David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Antonio Rudiger, with Militao ruled out for the season after rupturing his ACL. Asencio has already registered 21 appearances across competitions for the senior side, 11 of which have been starts.

The LaLiga champions are pleased with his efforts and have him firmly in their plans. The 21-year-old is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026, but Real Madrid want to offer him a new and improved deal. They had already initiated talks for a new contract in December, and are ready to hold advanced negotiations to secure his future.

Lucas Vazquez set to be sidelined for a while

Real Madrid have confirmed that Lucas Vazquez has picked up a hamstring injury. Carlo Ancelotti is already without Dani Carvajal, who is out for the season with an ACL injury.

Vazquez has deputized in his countryman's absence, but Los Blancos have now announced that the player has sustained a muscle injury in the hamstring of his left leg. AS reports that the Spaniard could be out for three weeks, which means he will miss both legs of the Champions League playoffs against Manchester City (February 11 and 19).

Los Blancos may have to turn to Federico Valverde to cover the position, while Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia could also be options for the job.

