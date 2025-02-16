Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Spanish ace, club suffer Xabi Alonso blow, and more - February 16, 2025

Real Madrid were held to a 1-1 draw by Osasuna at El Sadar on Saturday, February 15, in LaLiga. Kylian Mbappe gave the visitors the lead, but the hosts secured a point after Ante Budimir's 58th-minute penalty.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have set their sights on a Spanish midfielder. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions have suffered a setback in their efforts to take Xabi Alonso to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from February 16, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Martin Zubimendi

Martin Zubimendi

Real Madrid have stepped up their efforts to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer. According to Real Madrid Confidencial, the club are planning to offer €45m plus a youth player for the 26-year-old.

Zubimendi has been outstanding for Real Sociedad of late and is seen as a possible successor for Toni Kroos at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Spaniard is under contract with the San Sebastian club until 2027, and reportedly has a €60m release clause in his deal.

However, Los Blancos are planning a player-plus-cash offer for Zubimendi, and are hoping to convince Sociedad by including Gonzalo Garcia in their proposal. The Basque club are admirers of the young striker, and he could be a key factor in the deal.

The LaLiga champions, however, are reluctant to lose Garcia completely and could opt for a structured deal or retain a buyback clause for the player. Interestingly, Arsenal also have their eyes on Zubimendi, but Real Madrid have already initiated talks to beat them in the race.

Los Blancos suffer Xabi Alonso blow

Xabi Alonso

Bayer Leverkusen CEO Fernando Carro has rubbished talk of Xabi Alonso's departure this summer. The Spanish manager has been outstanding for the Bundesliga champions of late, helping the club pick up a domestic double last season.

Real Madrid have apparently identified him as the ideal replacement for Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian is under contract at the Santiago Bernabeu until 2026, but could vacate his seat come the end of the season.

However, speaking recently as cited by SPORT, Carro insisted that Alonso is happy at the BayArena.

“We assume that he will be the coach next year. He is happy here,” said Carro.

Los Blancos could be tempted to keep hold of Ancelotti if he manages to lift the league and do well in the Champions League this season.

Sevilla eyeing Lucas Vazquez

Lucas Vazquez

Sevilla are planning a Bosman move for Lucas Vazquez at the end of this season, according to Fichajes. The Spaniard is in the final few months of his contract with Real Madrid and hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Vazquez has ably deputized for Dani Carvajal in recent seasons and has been called into action once again this campaign. Carvajal is currently out with an ACL injury and isn't expected to play again this season.

However, with Los Blancos hot on the heels of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Vazquez could end up being surplus to requirements this summer. Sevilla are now planning to prise him away at the end of the season. The Andalusian club believe that the Spaniard's versatility and his experience could be an asset for them. The player could also be tempted to move in search of regular football.

