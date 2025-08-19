Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos eyeing Swedish striker, club want Jeremy Monga, and more - August 19, 2025

Real Madrid welcome Osasuna to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday, August 19, in LaLiga. New manager Xabi Alonso will be hoping to secure a flying start to the new season after guiding the team to the FIFA Club World Cup semifinals over the summer.

Ad

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are interested in a Swedish striker. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants have set their sights on Jeremy Monga.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 19, 2025.

Real Madrid eyeing Alexander Isak

Alexander Isak

Real Madrid could make a move for Alexander Isak, according to TV Presenter Richard Keys. The Swedish striker is a target for Liverpool, who are looking to prise him away from Newcastle United this summer.

Ad

Trending

The Magpies remain keen to hold on to their prized asset, but it appears that the player is ready for a new challenge. It is believed that Newcastle United would like to avoid selling him to a Premier League side if he ends up leaving.

Speaking to beIN SPORTS, Keys said that the Reds have made a £140m offer for the 25-year-old.

“I heard today that Liverpool have made a bid…a second offer of £80m now and £60m next season. But I’ve also heard that Real Madrid might be in the frame,” said Keys.

Ad

Isak scored 27 goals from 42 games last season and is under contract until 2028.

Los Blancos want Jeremy Monga

Jeremy Monga

Real Madrid are interested in Leicester City forward Jeremy Monga, according to Fichajes. The Englishman became the youngest player to debut in the Premier League last season.

Ad

Monga currently plays for the Foxes in the Championship and was in the news after scoring in the 2-1 defeat to Preston North End last weekend. His efforts have already turned heads in Spain, with Barcelona apparently eyeing the player with interest as well.

The LaLiga clubs are hoping to convince the 16-year-old to move to Spain as soon as he turns 18. Leicester City view Monga as a key part of their plans at the moment. However, a lucrative offer for the teenager could tempt the East Midlands club to let him go.

Ad

Angel Di Maria opens up on Franco Mastantuono's arrival at the Santiago Bernabeu

Franco Mastantuono

Angel Di Maria has heaped praise on Franco Mastantuono. The highly rated Argentine moved to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer from River Plate.

Ad

Mastantuono has already been handed the No. 30 shirt at the club, and has been included in Xabi Alonso's squad. There's talk that the 18-year-old could earn his debut against Osasuna on Tuesday.

Speaking to La Nacion, Di Maria expressed hope that his countryman will do well with Los Blancos.

“Mastantuono to Real Madrid? Let’s hope he does very well. It would be very nice to have another Argentinian represent us well, and who can win titles and continue to grow. He has incredible potential. Playing for Real Madrid is something unique and he has to make the most out of it,” said Di Maria.

Mastantuono registered 10 goals and seven assists from 64 games for River Plate's senior side.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda. He has written more than 9500 articles for the website, and has garnered close to 21 million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More