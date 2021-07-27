Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify €80m defender as Varane replacement, club told to pay €90m for Premier League star, and more - 27th July 2021

Real Madrid's preparations for the new season are well on track. Los Blancos are slowly welcoming back their first-team stars, although there are a few personnel changes expected before the start of the new campaign. Carlo Ancelotti is plotting a revival under his second reign next season.

Real Madrid are hoping to make a few more additions this summer. Ancelotti wants a replacement for the outgoing Raphael Varane. Los Blancos are also planning to reinforce their attack after underwhelming performances by much of the current crop in the 2020-21 season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from 27 July 2021.

Real Madrid identify €80m defender as Varane replacement

Jules Kounde with France

Real Madrid have identified Jules Kounde as an ideal replacement for Raphael Varane, according to The Hard Tackle via Le10 Sport.

Los Blancos have reportedly agreed a deal with Manchester United for Varane. The Frenchman’s current contract with the La Liga side expires next summer and he is not ready to extend his stay. Having already lost Sergio Ramos to a free transfer this summer, the Spanish giants have learned their lesson. They are ready to cash in on Varane.

🚨 NEW: Real Madrid are monitoring Jules Kounde to replace Raphael Varane. [@lequipe] pic.twitter.com/awD5DWlXYr — The Spurs Web ⚪️ (@thespursweb) July 26, 2021

However, Real Madrid are aware that losing two of their defensive stalwarts in the same summer could have a devastating impact on the squad. As such, despite signing David Alaba, Los Blancos are eager to bring in a replacement for Varane.

Carlo Ancelotti has reportedly earmarked Kounde as the ideal player for the role. The 22-year-old is one of the rising stars of European football and could be a long-term solution to Real Madrid’s defensive conundrum. The Sevilla defender, however, has a release clause of €80m which is a steep ask.

Los Blancos told to pay €90m for Premier League star

Richarlison in action for Brazil

Real Madrid have been told to fork out €90m to secure the services of Richarlison, according to The Hard Tackle via TuttoMercatoWeb.

Los Blancos are eager to bring the Brazilian to the Santiago Bernabeu, with Carlo Ancelotti aiming to add more teeth to his attack. Richarlison has 42 goals and nine assists from 119 games for Everton and played some of his best football during Ancelotti's reign as Toffees manager.

Everton name Richarlison asking price to prevent Real Madrid transfer, according to reports#EFC https://t.co/Ztpo2nl28v pic.twitter.com/E0JxXLLPSd — Everton FC News (@LivEchoEFC) July 27, 2021

Real Madrid are hoping to rekindle that partnership ahead of a crucial season. However, Richarlison’s price tag could be a deal-breaker for the Spanish giants.

Real Madrid midfielder considering return to the Premier League

Martin Odegaard in action for Arsenal

Martin Odegaard is considering a move back to Arsenal this summer, according to Caught Offside via MadristaReal.

The Norwegian was a revelation while on loan with the Gunners in the second half of last season. Arsenal are eager to sign him on a permanent deal but it was previously assumed that Odegaard would stay at Real Madrid and fight for his place under Ancelotti.

However, it now appears the Norwegian has not ruled out the possibility of a return to Arsenal this summer. A permanent deal might be very difficult to complete, but a loan move might be a more viable option for both sides and Odegaard as well.

