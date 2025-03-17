Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos identify Luka Modric successor, club learn Ibrahima Konate price, and more - March 17, 2025

Real Madrid are second in the LaLiga table after 28 games, tied on points with leaders Barcelona, who have a game in hand. Carlo Ancelotti's team have won 18 and lost just four times in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have identified a Bundesliga midfielder as a possible replacement for Luka Modric. Elsewhere, the Spanish champions will have to break the bank to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 17, 2025.

Real Madrid identify Luka Modric successor

Angelo Stiller

Real Madrid have identified Angelo Stiller as a possible replacement for Luka Modric, according to Fichajes. The Croatian midfielder is in the final few months of his contract and hasn't signed an extension yet.

Meanwhile, Modric is set to turn 40 in September and cannot be expected to perform at the highest level forever. The legendary midfielder has been decisive for Los Blancos over the years and the club is eager to rope in a proper replacement.

Stiller has popped up on their radar thanks to his steady rise with VfB Stuttgart. The German midfielder rose through the ranks at Bayern Munich but left to join Hoffenheim in 2021 after failing to cement his place in the starting XI.

Stiller moved to Stuttgart in the summer of 2023 and has since carved a name for himself in the Bundesliga. His efforts have already drawn comparisons with Joshua Kimmich and earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu.

However, prising the 23-year-old away from the MHPArena won't be a walk in the park. Stiller has registered three goals and six assists from 39 games across competitions this season and is under contract until 2028.

Los Blancos learn Ibrahima Konate price

Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool are willing to offload Ibrahima Konate for €60m, according to Defensa Central. The French defender is in the final 18 months of his contract with the Reds and hasn't agreed to a new deal yet.

The situation has alerted Real Madrid, who are in the market for a new defender this year. Eder Militao's injury woes have forced the LaLiga champions into action and they have apparently added Konate to their wish list.

However, Los Blancos will have to pay a significant fee if they wish to prise the 25-year-old away from Anfield. Meanwhile, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are apparently eyeing Konate with interest as well.

Real Madrid had initial Kylian Mbappe worry

Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid were initially worried that Kylian Mbappe wouldn't have the same impact as Cristiano Ronaldo, according to journalist Rodra P. The LaLiga champions signed the French superstar for free last summer following the expiry of his contract with PSG.

However, Los Blancos were unconvinced by Mbappe's attitude at the beginning of the season. The 26-year-old displayed a relaxed demeanor, unlike CR7, who relished challenges.

While no one questioned Mbappe's talent, Real Madrid were concerned about his lack of inner fire in training and matches. However, things have vastly improved in recent games.

The French superstar has been in talismanic form for Carlo Ancelotti's team and inspired them to a 2-1 comeback win over Villarreal over the weekend. He has also displayed leadership qualities aplenty in recent games and now has 30 goals from 43 outings this season.

