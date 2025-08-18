Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos learn Ibrahima Konate price, Manchester City want LaLiga ace, and more - August 18, 2025

Real Madrid are putting together final preparations ahead of their LaLiga game against Osasuna on Tuesday, August 19, at the Santiago Bernabeu. The tie will mark Xabi Alonso's first league game in charge of Los Blancos.

Meanwhile, the Spanish giants will have to pay a modest fee to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer. Elsewhere, Manchester City have set their sights on a Brazilian forward.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from August 18, 2025.

Real Madrid learn Ibrahima Konate price

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid will have to pay €40.5m to sign Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to Mundo Deportivo via reports in England. The French defender's contract with Liverpool expires in less than 12 months, and attempts to tie him down to an extension haven't been fruitful so far.

The Reds remain engaged in talks for a new deal, given that Konate is a key part of Arne Slot's plans. However, if the 26-year-old continues to stall, the Merseyside club will move him on this summer for the aforementioned fee.

Los Blancos are monitoring the situation with interest as they plan for further defensive reinforcements. The LaLiga giants signed Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer to strengthen their back.

However, with David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger struggling with injuries and also on the wrong side of 30, Real Madrid remain interested in defensive additions. Konate has convinced the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy, who are considering a Bosman move for the player next summer. Los Blancos are also open to a move this year, but are only willing to pay €25m for the Frenchman.

Manchester City want Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Manchester City want Rodrygo Goes as Salvinho's replacement at the Etihad, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. The Brazilian forward is no longer a guaranteed starter at Real Madrid following the arrival of Xabi Alonso this summer.

Rodrygo struggled for minutes under the Spanish manager at the FIFA Club World Cup, and his situation is unlikely to change any time soon. Manchester City are now ready to offer him an escape route from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Cityzens are preparing for life after Salvinho, who could be on his way to Tottenham Hotspur this summer, and want Rodrygo to take his place. The LaLiga giants are well covered in attack and are open to his exit, although the player wants to stay. However, Los Blancos are likely to demand around €100m to let him go.

Los Blancos in touch with Vinicius Junior regarding renewal

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are in touch with Vinicius Junior's camp regarding a new deal, according to Defensa Central. While the Brazilian remains under contract until 2027, Los Blancos remain keen to tie him down to a new deal.

Recent reports, though, have suggested that negotiations have broken down due to Vinicius' wage demands. The situation has raised doubts about the 25-year-old's future, and it has been suggested that the LaLiga giants could be open to his exit next year. However, it now appears that Real Madrid haven't abandoned their plans to keep hold of Vinicius Junior and have initiated talks once again.

