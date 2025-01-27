Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos made Trent Alexander-Arnold decision, club learn Alvaro Carreras price, and more - January 27, 2025

Real Madrid next face Brest in their final game of the Champions League group stages on Wednesday, January 29, 2025. Carlo Ancelotti's team are 16th in the league table after seven games and need a win to qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the LaLiga champions have made a decision regarding a move for Trent Alexander-Arnold in January. Elsewhere, Los Blancos will have to pay £18 million to secure the services of Alvaro Carreras this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from January 27, 2025.

Real Madrid made Trent Alexander-Arnold decision

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have decided not to move for Trent Alexander-Arnold this month, according to MARCA and SPORT. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool expires at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Trending

Los Blancos were initially plotting a Bosman move for Alexander-Arnold this summer. Interestingly, recent reports have suggested that they are ready to pay a nominal fee for the 26-year-old this month.

However, the LaLiga giants understand that the Reds are reluctant to let him go this month. As such, Real Madrid have abandoned their plans and will wait for Trent Alexander-Arnold to be available for free this summer.

Los Blancos learn Alvaro Carreras price

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid can sign Alvaro Carreras for just £18 million, according to Fichajes.net. The Spanish champions are looking to bolster their left-back position this year and have their eyes on Alphonso Davies.

The Canadian's contract expires in just under six months and Los Blancos are hoping to sign him for free this summer. However, recent reports have suggested that the player is close to signing a new deal with Bayern Munich, forcing Real Madrid to turn to alternatives.

They have now set their sights on former player Alvaro Carreras, who has been outstanding for Benfica this season. The player has a £18 million buyback clause in his deal which can be triggered by Manchester United. It is now believed that Los Blancos can also sign him for a similar fee.

Dean Huijsen outlines decision to turn down Santiago Bernabeu move earlier in his career

Dean Huijsen

Dean Huijsen believes his decision to snub a move to Real Madrid early in his career has been vindicated. The Spanish defender was still in the Malaga academy when he caught Los Blancos' eyes in 2021.

However, Huijsen opted to join Juventus instead and continued his development in Turin. The 19-year-old moved to Bournemouth last summer and has been a hit with the Cherries. His efforts have already turned heads at Real Madrid, who are considering a move for the player this year.

Speaking to The Guardian, Huijsen said that moving to Italy was a big help in his career.

“Obviously [Real] Madrid is a great club, it is close to home, but at the time it was the best decision for me to make. I feel like it’s worked well. Italy is renowned for producing defenders and being the school of defending. I saw that in my time there and that’s what I wanted to do, to develop myself overall as a defender," said Huijsen.

He continued:

“I learned a lot. Little things: how to position yourself, how to mark in the area, where to stand when a cross is coming in, how to run diagonally backwards… a bit of everything. They really do work on the defence there and I learned a lot from the managers, assistants and from watching videos. I’m really glad I made that decision.”

Huijsen's contract with Bournemouth expires in 2030.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback