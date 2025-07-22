Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos make David Alaba decision, club eyeing Manchester City ace, and more - July 22, 2025

Real Madrid have been quite active in this summer's transfer window so far. Xabi Alonso could make further changes to his roster before the start of the new season.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have made a decision regarding David Alaba's future. Elsewhere, the LaLiga giants are keeping a close eye on a Manchester City midfielder.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 22, 2025.

Real Madrid make David Alaba decision

David Alaba

Real Madrid have decided not to hand David Alaba a new deal, according to COPE. The Austrian defender's contract expires at the end of the next season and his future remains uncertain.

Los Blancos are apparently willing to offload him this summer following a lengthy struggle with injuries. Alaba missed 94 games for club and country in the past two seasons due to various injuries, including an ACL rupture.

The LaLiga giants have already strengthened their backline by roping in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer. Recent reports have suggested that Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate is on their radar as well.

As such, Real Madrid are not planning to extend Alaba's stay at the club. The 33-year-old is currently sidelined with a fresh knock that ruled him out of the FIFA Club World Cup.

Alaba is also among the highest earners at the club, so his departure could bring financial relief for Los Blancos. The LaLiga giants could also consider his exit in the coming days should they receive a proper offer and if the player asks to leave.

Los Blancos eyeing Rodri

Rodri is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu

Real Madrid are considering a move for Rodri in 2026, according to journalist Melchor Ruiz. The LaLiga giants are linked with a new midfielder following Luka Modric's departure this summer.

Rodri has been linked with a move to the Santiago Bernabeu for a while, and has emerged as an option once again. The Spaniard was also considered by Los Blancos last summer following Toni Kroos' retirement.

A move looks unlikely at the moment, given that the 2024 Ballon d'Or winner is under contract with Manchester City until 2027. However, Real Madrid have him on their agenda and are planning to make a move at the end of next season. Meanwhile, the Spanish giants will continue to monitor the 29-year-old's form after recovering from the ACL injury picked up last year.

Vinicius Junior set for fresh renewal talks

Vinicius Junior

Real Madrid are planning to resume renewal contract with Vinicius Junior once he returns from his holidays, according to COPE. The Brazilian's contract runs until 2027, but his high salary demands have apparently affected contract renewal talks.

The situation has added to speculation regarding Vinicius' future at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, clubs from Saudi Arabia are keeping a close watch on the situation and are apparently planning to break the bank for his signature.

The 25-year-old scored 22 goals and set up 19 more from 58 games across competitions last season. Los Blancos consider Vinicius Junior a key part of their future and are planning for fresh talks at the end of his vacation. However, the LaLiga giants could be open to his departure next summer if he refuses to lower his wage demands.

