Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos open to Rodrygo exit, club eyeing EPL ace, and more - May 16, 2025

Real Madrid have missed out on the LaLiga title this season following Barcelona's 2-0 victory over Espanyol on Thursday (May 15). Carlo Ancelotti's team have finished second in the league, with two games left to play.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to let Rodrygo leave this summer. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are interested in a Premier League full-back.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 16, 2025.

Real Madrid open to Rodrygo exit

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid are ready to listen to offers for Rodrygo this summer, according to journalist Ben Jacobs (via CaughtOffside). The 24-year-old's future at Los Blancos has been subject to speculation for a while.

Speaking on the YouTube channel 'London Is Blue Podcast,' Jacobs claimed that Chelsea, Liverpool, and Arsenal are eyeing the situation.

“Rodrygo as well, which is like a new name I’m hearing … there’s nothing advanced between Chelsea and Rodrygo. But what I can tell you is Real Madrid are willing to let Rodrygo go. And he’s been forced to play at Real on the right side because of Mbappe and Vini Junior," Jacobs said.

He continued:

“But his best position and where he really likes to play is again on the left side. And Chelsea are aware of that market opportunity without really moving on it at this point. The same can be said for Arsenal and also Liverpool as well.”

Rodrygo has registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions this season.

Los Blancos eyeing Milos Kerkez

Milos Kerkez

Real Madrid have identified Milos Kerkez as an option to shore up the left-back position, according to MARCA (via Madrid Universal). The LaLiga gaints are keen to rope in an update on Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia, and apparently have their eyes on Benfica's Alvaro Carreras.

However, the 22-year-old has a €50m release clause, which the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy are reluctant to pay. They have now zeroed in on Kerkez as plan B if they fail to sign the Spaniard.

The Hungarian left-back has been impressive for Bournemouth this season, but is under contract until 2028. Prising him away won't be easy either.

Dean Huijsen close to Santiago Bernabeu move, says Fabrizio Romano

Dean Huijsen

Real Madrid are close to securing the services of Dean Huijsen, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano (via CaughtOffside). The Spanish defender has been outstanding for Bournemouth this season and also has admirers at Liverpool.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel 'Fabrizio Romano,' the journalist claimed that the Reds have left the race as the player wants to join Los Blancos.

“Liverpool already left the conversation more than 24 hours ago because they understood that the player was giving total priority to Real Madrid. Now it’s on them to close everything with a ‘here we go’ expected very soon," Romano said.

He continued:

“Jorrel Hato is for sure in the list of Liverpool and Chelsea. Both clubs appreciate the player and have been monitoring him. It’s not an easy negotiation with Ajax, he’s a very important player for them, but he’s one of the candidates for these two clubs now they are expected to miss on their target Dean Huijsen.”

A new defender is a priority for the LaLiga giants this season amid Eder Militao's injury woes (ACL).

