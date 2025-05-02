Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan €90m offer for Liverpool ace, Rodrygo wants to leave, and more - May 2, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to host Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (May 4) in the league. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the LaLiga table after 33 games this season, four points behind leaders Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are preparing a colossal offer for a Liverpool midfielder. Elsewhere, Rodrygo is ready to end his time with the reigning LaLiga champions.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 2, 2025.

Real Madrid plan €90m offer for Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister

Real Madrid are ready to break the bank for Alexis Mac Allister this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Argentine midfielder has been a revelation for Liverpool since arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2023.

His efforts have already earned him admirers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Los Blancos have endured an indifferent season so far, and changes are expected ahead of the new campaign.

The midfield is likely to be an area of focus, with the LaLiga giants yet to sign a proper replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last year. Meanwhile, Luka Modric's contract expires this summer, and he will turn 40 in September.

The veteran Croatian, as such, isn't expected to play a key role, even if he stays next season. Real Madrid have identified Alexis Mac Allister as the ideal candidate to improve their midfield.

The 26-year-old has been decisive for club and country of late and could add another dimension to Los Blancos' midfield. He is a different profile to the likes of Jude Bellingham and Aurelien Tchouameni, and could be a fine addition to the team.

However, Mac Allister is under contract until 2028, and Liverpool have no desire to let him go. The LaLiga giants are planning to offer €90m to convince the Reds to let their prized asset leave.

Rodrygo wants to leave

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo is ready to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to MARCA (via CaughtOffside). The Brazilian forward is no longer indispensable for Real Madrid following the arrival of Kylian Mbappe last summer.

Rodrygo has registered 13 goals and 10 assists from 50 games across competitions this season. However, he is reportedly unsettled at the LaLiga giants, and his future remains up in the air.

While he hasn't been in his element of late, the 24-year-old won't be short of options if he decides to leave Los Blancos. Recent reports have named Liverpool and Arsenal as possible suitors for the Brazilian. Rodrygo is under contract with Real Madrid until 2028, so prising him away is likely to be a costly affair.

Franco Mastantuono wants Santiago Bernabeu move

Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono is prioritizing a move to Real Madrid this summer, according to Fichajes.net (via CaughtOffside). The Argentine wonderkid has caught the eye with River Plate and is also wanted by Chelsea and Manchester United.

However, the Premier League duo are set for disappointment, as Mastantuono apparently has his heart set on a move to the Santiago Bernabeu. Liverpool and Barcelona are also in the race to sign the 17-year-old, who is likely to be on the move this year, though his contract expires in 2026.

