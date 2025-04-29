Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos plan Rodrygo sale, Liverpool leading race for EPL star, and more - April 29, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Celta Vigo at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, May 4, in LaLiga. Carlo Ancelotti's team are second in the league table after 33 games this season, four points adrift of leaders Barcelona.
Meanwhile, Los Blancos are ready to offload Rodrygo Goes at the end of this campaign. Elsewhere, Liverpool are the favorites to land a Premier League full-back also wanted by the LaLiga champions.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from April 29, 2025.
Real Madrid plan Rodrygo sale
Real Madrid are ready to cash in on Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to AS. The Brazilian forward's future is in the air ahead of the summer, and the LaLiga champions could consider letting him go this year.
Rodrygo has registered 14 goals and 10 assists from 51 games across competitions this season and is no longer indispensable for Los Blancos. Kylian Mbappe is the leader in attack at the Santiago Bernabeu, while recent reports have suggested that Vinicius Junior has agreed to a new deal.
Real Madrid also have Jude Bellingham at their disposal, and Rodrygo, as such, has become surplus to requirements. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2028, but his time at the club could come to an end this summer.
Carlo Ancelotti's impending departure could also have a bearing on his future. The Italian manager has been one of the Brazilian's staunchest defenders so far. With Ancelotti expected to be on his way this year, Rodrygo could also follow suit.
Liverpool leading race for Milos Kerkez
Liverpool are leading the race to sign Milos Kerkez this summer, according to journalist Jorge C Picon. The Hungarian left-back is also a target for Real Madrid this summer, with the club looking for an upgrade on Ferland Mendy.
Kerkez has been exceptional for Bournemouth this season, registering two goals and six assists from 37 games. The 21-year-old is under contract with the Cherries until 2028, but is expected to take the next step in his career this summer.
The LaLiga giants are eyeing him with interest, but have balked at his price tag. Bournemouth reportedly want £50 million to let him go this year, and Real Madrid are reluctant to match that asking price. Liverpool, as such, are now the favourites to lap him up before the start of the new campaign.
Vinicius Junior expected to sign new deal
Real Madrid are planning to announce Vinicius Junior's renewal by the end of the season, according to MARCA. The Brazilian forward was exceptional last season, but has failed to build on that this year.
However, he has still registered 21 goals and 15 assists from 49 games across competitions this campaign, and is highly regarded at the Santiago Bernabeu. The 24-year-old is under contract until 2027, but the club are working to avoid any speculation regarding his future.
Los Blancos have supposedly reached an agreement to tie Vinicius Junior down to an extension until 2030. Everything appears to be in place for a renewal, despite the rising interest in the player's services from the Middle East. The LaLiga champions are even planning to confirm the renewal before the season finishes.