Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing move for Bundesliga superstar, club interested in Liverpool ace, and more - 11th July 2021

Real Madrid are starting from scratch next season under the tutelage of new manager Carlo Ancelotti. The Italian took charge at the Santiago Bernabeu for his second spell this summer and will be hoping to restart the project he left back in 2015. Los Blancos enjoyed tremendous success under Ancelotti during his two seasons as they won La Decima, the FIFA Club World Cup and the Copa del Rey, but failed to win the league.

That desire will drive the Italian as he prepares to reinforce his team over the summer. Real Madrid have already added David Alaba to their squad, while Sergio Ramos has left the club. The Spanish giants are now looking to bolster their attack before the start of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the top Real Madrid transfer stories from 11 July 2021.

Real Madrid preparing move for Bundesliga superstar

Robert Lewandowski

Real Madrid are preparing to move for Robert Lewandowski this summer, according to The Hard Tackle via AS.

Los Blancos have reportedly identified the Polish striker as the ideal replacement for Kylian Mbappe, whose move to the Santiago Bernabeu looks quite difficult at the moment. Lewandowski is one of the finest strikers in the history of the beautiful game. The Pole has scored 294 goals and provided 65 assists for Bayern Munich in 329 games across all competitions.

Real Madrid have reportedly identified Robert Lewandowski as one of the alternatives for Kylian Mbappe, with a summer move being lined up.

(AS) — SN FOOTBALL (@psglive_) July 11, 2021

It is no wonder that Real Madrid are interested in the Polish international, with rumors surfacing of an impending exit from the Allianz Arena. Ancelotti needs a striker this summer to power them to trophies and share the goalscoring burden with Karim Benzema.

Los Blancos have made Mbappe their number one target this summer, but are preparing for a plan B if they falter in their pursuit of the Frenchman. Bayern Munich, however, consider Lewandowski pivotal to their current plans, and pricing him away might prove difficult for the La Liga giants.

Los Blancos interested in Liverpool ace

Sadio Mane

Real Madrid are interested in Sadio Mane, according to The Hard Tackle via AS. The Senegalese has recorded 97 goals and 43 assists in 213 games for Liverpool but endured a difficult 2020/21 season. Mane, however, continues to be an important figure for Jurgen Klopp and there’s no denying his qualities. Los Blancos believe Mane could be a capable alternative to Kylian Mbappe and are keeping a close eye on him at the moment.

It’s no secret that Real Madrid are desperate to improve their frontline this summer. The dismal form of their current forwards could hurt Ancelotti in his hunt for silverware. The Spanish giants believe the Senegalese can be a stellar addition to their attack, but Liverpool would hate to see him leave.

Marcelo honored to be named Real Madrid captain

Marcelo

Marcelo revealed that he is honored to be named the captain of Real Madrid. The Brazilian full-back has been handed the armband after the departure of Sergio Ramos this summer.

Speaking to the club’s website, Marcelo revealed it was a dream come true for him.

“It's an honour and an enormous responsibility to be captain of the greatest club in the world. I'm extremely lucky. I learn a lot every season, there's always something new. I'm even more excited about this campaign because I'm Real Madrid captain. It's a dream come true for me and I believe I've done everything I can to be here for such a long time."

Marcelo has been appointed as Real Madrid's new captain after Sergio Ramos' departure last month, the club have confirmed. #SLInt



MORE: https://t.co/PTtKUkjB00 pic.twitter.com/rWgDyUkqZp — Soccer Laduma (@Soccer_Laduma) July 11, 2021

Edited by Anantaajith Ra