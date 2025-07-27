Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos preparing offer for Liverpool ace, David Alaba wants to stay, and more - July 27, 2025

Real Madrid are expected to further improve their squad before the end of this summer's transfer window. Xabi Alonso has already made multiple changes to his roster so far.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are planning a later offer for a Liverpool defender. Elsewhere, David Alaba is keen to stay and fight for his place with the LaLiga giants.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 27, 2025.

Real Madrid preparing offer for Ibrahima Konate

Ibrahima Konate

Real Madrid are planning a late move for Ibrahima Konate this summer, according to L'Equipe via AS. The LaLiga giants have been quite active in the transfer market this summer, roping in four new names.

The LaLiga giants are expected to focus on player sales at the moment, with the likes of Ferland Mendy considered surplus to requirements. However, it now appears that Xabi Alonso is looking to add more quality to their backline before the end of the transfer window.

Ibrahima Konate has been on Real Madrid's radar for a while, and the club are apparently planning to test Liverpool's resolve with a late offer for the Frenchman. Konate's contract expires at the end of the upcoming campaign and he is yet to sign a new deal.

The Reds' attempts to extend the 26-year-old's stay at Anfield haven't been fruitful so far. Los Blancos are planning a Bosman move for Konate next summer, but are ready to try their luck in the final days of the current transfer window.

The Merseyside club apparently want €50m to let the Frenchman go this summer. The LaLiga giants have no desire to match that fee, but are ready to offer €20-25m for his signature. If Konate continues to stall a renewal, such a proposal could tempt Liverpool.

David Alaba wants to stay

David Alaba

David Alaba has no desire to part ways with Real Madrid this summer, according to MARCA. The Austrian defender has struggled to stay fit in recent years, and Los Blancos are losing patience with him.

Alaba is one of the highest earners at the Santiago Bernabeu and the LaLiga giants are apparently willing to move him on this summer. Interestingly, the 33-year-old's contract expires in less than 12 months and he hasn't been offered a new deal yet.

Real Madrid are not working on a renewal, and it has been speculated that the club could show David Alaba the door this year. However, the Austrian wants to stay and prove his naysayers wrong. He is not worried about his expiring contract and only wants to prove his worth on the pitch.

Los Blancos yet to receive offer for Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes

Real Madrid are yet to receive an offer for Rodrygo Goes this summer, according to UOL via SPORT. The Brazilian is no longer an indispensable figure for Los Blancos and his future remains uncertain at the moment.

It has been previously reported that Rodrygo will be allowed to leave this summer for offers in the region of €100m. The player's camp are apparently claiming that multiple clubs are interested in the 24-year-old, including Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). However, the LaLiga giants haven't received any formal bid for Rodrygo so far.

