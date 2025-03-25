Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reach agreement with EPL ace, Arsenal leading Martin Zubimendi chase, and more - March 25, 2025

Real Madrid are preparing to face Leganes at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, March 29, in their upcoming LaLiga game. Carlo Ancelotti's team arrive at the match sitting second in the league after 28 games.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have reached an agreement with a Premier League full-back ahead of a move at the end of the season. Elsewhere, Arsenal are the favorites to lap up Martin Zubimendi this year.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from MArch 25, 2025.

Real Madrid reach agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Real Madrid have reached full agreement with Trent Alexander-Arnold ahead of a Bosman move this summer, according to journalist Sacha Tavolieri. The English right-back's contract with Liverpool is set to run out at the end of this season and he hasn't signed a new deal yet.

Los Blancos have been hot on his heels for a while and have reportedly identified the player as the ideal long-term replacement for Dani Carvajal. The Spaniard turned 33 years old in January this year and is current sidelined with an ACL injury.

The LaLiga champions have apparently struck a deal with Alexander-Arnold for a five-year contract worth €15m per year. The deal will contain lucrative performance-linked add-ons, while the 26-year-old will also be handed a decent signing bonus. The agreement was reportedly reached a few weeks ago and it now looks like Alexander-Arnold will end his association with Liverpool this year.

Arsenal leading Martin Zubimendi chase

Martin Zubimendi

Arsenal are leading the race to sign Martin Zubimendi this summer, according to AS. The Spanish midfielder is one of the finest in his position in the world and also has admirers at Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are yet to sign a replacement for Toni Kroos, who retired last summer. Zubimendi has been identified as an option and is expected to leave Real Sociedad this summer.

However, the LaLiga champions know that the Gunners are the favorites to lap him up. Arsenal are apparently preparing a €60m offer to trigger the 26-year-old's release clause.

Antonio Rudiger turned down PSG, Bayern Munich to join Los Blancos, says former player

Antonio Rudiger

Antonio Rudiger had the chance to join Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Bayern Munich before he arrived at the Santiago Bernabeu, according to former Real Madrid midfielder Claude Makelele. The German defender left Chelsea in 2022 to move to the Santiago Bernabeu as a free agent.

Speaking to Free Foot, as cited by Madrid Universal, Makelele added that he advised Rudiger to join the LaLiga giants.

“The first thing Rudiger did when he got the chance to sign for Real Madrid was come and ask me: ‘What do you think?’ I told him: ‘Run, that’s your chance',” said Makelele.

He continued:

“He had offers from PSG, Bayern. I said to him, ‘You already have everything, but do you really want to become a player of that caliber? Then go there. Rub your shoulders with the greatest players, and you will understand what it means.'”

Rudiger has been indispensable for Real Madrid since the move, registering 143 appearances across competitions. His contract with Los Blancos expires at the end of next season.

