Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos reach Alvaro Carreras agreement, Luka Modric set to stay, and more - May 20, 2025

Real Madrid face Real Sociedad next at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday, May 24, in their final game of the LaLiga season. Carlo Ancelotti's men are all set to finish second in the league table behind champions Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos are closing in on Alvaro Carreras. Elsewhere, Luka Modric is set to extend his stay with the Spanish giants.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from May 20, 2025.

Real Madrid reach Alvaro Carreras agreement

Alvaro Carreras

Real Madrid have reached a personal agreement with Alvaro Carreras ahead of a possible move this summer, according to journalist Ramon Alvarez. The Spanish left-back has been in superb form for Benfica this season, registering four goals and five assists from 49 games across competitions.

His efforts have turned heads at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a new left-back is the need of the hour. Los Blancos are looking for an upgrade on Ferland Mendy, who hasn't been in his element of late.

The LaLiga giants have identified Carreras as the ideal candidate for the job. The 22-year-old spent three years at Real Madrid's academy before leaving for Manchester United in 2020.

He moved to Benfica last year and has transformed into one of the most exciting full-backs in the world of late. Los Blancos are preparing to revamp their squad before the FIFA Club World Cup next month.

Xabi Alonso will apparently take over from Carlo Ancelotti ahead of the tournament, while the LaLiga giants have already roped in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth. The Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy now want to sign Carreras ahead of the Club World Cup. The player apparently has a €50m release clause in his contract, but negotiations are on to get a deal done for less.

Luka Modric set to stay

Luka Modric

Luka Modric is all set to sign a new deal with Real Madrid, according to journalist Joaquin Maroto. The veteran midfielder's contract expires at the end of this season, adding to speculation regarding his future.

The player is due to turn 40 this summer, and isn't expected to continue for much longer. However, Modric was heavily involved for Los Blancos this season, registering four goals and nine assists from 55 games across competitions.

The Croatian apparently wishes to stay with the LaLiga giants for another season before playing at the 2026 FIFA World Cup and hanging up his boots. Real Madrid are all set to grant him his wish. Luka Modric will sign a one-year deal with a reduced pay package in the coming days.

Aston Villa eyeing Andriy Lunin

Andriy Lunin

Aston Villa have identified Andriy Lunin as a possible replacement for Emiliano Martinez, according to the Birmingham Mail. The Ukrainian has struggled for game time with Real Madrid, as Thibaut Courtois remains the undisputed No. 1 at the club.

Despite signing a new deal until 2030 last year, Lunin's future remains uncertain. Villa are keeping a close eye on the situation as they look for Martinez's replacement.

The Argentine is expected to be on his way this season, and Aston Villa want the Ukrainian to take his place. The 26-year-old apparently has a €40m price tag on his head, which the Birmingham club are willing to pay.

