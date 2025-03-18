Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos receive Erling Haaland boost, club eyeing Arsenal ace, and more - March 18, 2025

Real Madrid entered the international break with a fine 2-1 league win over Villarreal on Saturday (March 15). Kylian Mbappe scored a brace as Carlo Ancelotti's team came from a goal down to secure all three points.

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have received a boost in their plans to sign Erling Haaland. Elsewhere, the LaLiga champions have set their sights on an Arsenal defender.

On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from March 18, 2025.

Real Madrid receive Erling Haaland boost

Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland could leave Manchester City this summer if they fail to qualify for the Champions League, according to El Nacional (via CaughtOffside). The Norwegian striker is a target for top clubs across the continent, including Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Haaland has been in exquisite form since arriving at the Etihad in the summer of 2022. The 24-year-old has registered 119 goals and 18 assists from 137 games across competitions for the Cityzens so far.

However, with Pep Guardiola's team struggling at the moment, Haaland's future has been thrown up in the air. While the Norwegian signed a new deal until 2034 earlier this year, he apparently doesn't want to miss out on Champions League football.

As such, if the reigning Premier League champions fail to qualify for next season's tournament, Haaland could be on his way. City are currently fifth in the league table, but only four points ahead of 10th-placed Bournemouth.

Guardiola's team have struggled his season, so a top-four finish isn't guaranteed. Real Madrid are keeping a close eye on the situation, and are plotting to team Haaland with Kylian Mbappe at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Los Blancos eyeing William Saliba

William Saliba

Real Madrid remain interested in William Saliba, according to acclaimed journalist Fabrizio Romano. Los Blancos have constantly sent scouts to monitor the Frenchman this season and see him as a fine fit for their plans.

However, Romano adds that a move this summer is highly unlikely. Saliba is under contract until 2027 and is an integral part of Arsenal's plans.

As such, the Gunners are unlikely to entertain any offers for their star man. Meanwhile, the LaLiga giants are in a precarious situation with the defence at the moment.

Eder Militao has suffered with injuries and is currently out after rupturing his ACL for the second time in less than two years. Meanwhile, David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger are on the wrong side of 30. Real Madrid believe Saliba can help address the situation, but Romano has stated that they are yet to make a move for the 23-year-old.

Jeremie Frimpong wants Premier League move

Jeremie Frimpong

Jeremie Frimpong would like to move to England if he leaves Bayer Leverkusen this summer, according to CaughtOffside. The Dutchman is on Real Madrid's radar as they look for a new right-back this summer.

Los Blancos would prefer to sign Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold for the job, with the player set to become a free agent this summer. However, the Reds are still trying to tie the Englishman down to a new deal, prompting the LaLiga giants to keep their options open.

Frimpong has emerged as an alternative, but he prefers to move to England instead. Meanwhile, Liverpool are apparently eyeing him as Alexander-Arnold's replacement.

