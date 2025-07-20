Real Madrid Transfer News Roundup: Los Blancos secure Thibaut Courtois renewal, club ready to offload German ace, and more - July 20, 2025

Real Madrid return to action in LaLiga next month. Xabi Alonso's team reached the semifinal of the FIFA Club World Cup over the summer, where they were defeated by Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).
Meanwhile, Los Blancos have convinced Thibaut Courtois to extend his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. Elsewhere, the Spanish giants are ready to offload a German defender this summer.
On that note, let's look at the major Real Madrid transfer stories from July 20, 2025.
Real Madrid secure Thibaut Courtois renewal
Real Madrid have reached a renewal agreement with Thibaut Courtois, according to MARCA. The Belgian shotstopper has entered the final year of his contract with Los Blancos, adding to speculation regarding his future.
Courtois has been indispensable for the LaLiga giants since his arrival from Chelsea in 2018. Last season, the 33-year-old registered 17 clean sheets from 53 games.
Real Madrid have now managed to tie him down to an extension, with his contract now running until 2027. The decision is in line with the club's policy of handing one-year deals to players over the age of 30.
Los Blancos ready to offload Antonio Rudiger
Real Madrid are ready to offload Antonio Rudiger for a proper fee this summer, according to AS. The German defender has been a key figure for the Spanish giants in recent years.
The 32-year-old's contract expires in 2026, and he is already wanted by clubs in the Middle East. Los Blancos have already strengthened their backline by roping in Dean Huijsen from Bournemouth this summer. As such, the Santiago Bernabeu hierarchy are willing to consider offers for Rudiger this year.
Toni Kroos opens up on decision to retire
Toni Kroos believes that he retired from football at the right time. The legendary German midfielder hung up his boots in the summer of 2024.
Speaking to El Pais, as cited by Mundo Deportivo, Kroos added that he also considered retirement in 2023 before Real Madrid convinced him to stay.
“I retired to a very high level. I think it’s hard to do better than I did in my last season at Real Madrid. I left after winning the Champions League and La Liga. Goodbye,” said Kroos.
He continued:
“The decision to retire matured a lot, for several months. I didn’t get myself out of bed one morning and say to myself: ‘I’m retiring’. The previous year I already thought about retirement but Madrid insisted a lot and I decided to renew. But my idea was always the same, to retire like this, and luckily I succeeded.”
He concluded:
“The best thing is to leave it at the top. You leave with a magnificent feeling because it is you who has made the decision. Before they sent me to the bench because I was no longer so good or because I was not so important for the team, as I was until the end. Well, I preferred to leave it myself. I wanted to avoid all that. Neither my coach, nor my family, nor my body were going to tell me when to retire.”
Toni Kroos has scored 28 goals and set up 99 more from 465 games for Los Blancos in his career.